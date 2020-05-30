Prince William is struggling with his kids’ math homework during coronavirus lockdown

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is struggling with his children’s math homework during coronavirus lockdown.

William shares three kids with his wife, Catherine Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Their two eldest children, 6-year-old Prince George and 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, are staying at home with their youngest preschool sibling, 2-year-old Prince Louis, during Covid-19 lockdown.

Their exclusive private school, St. Thomas’s Battersea in London, has been conducting remote learning since March.

Prince William and Catherine have been homeschooling the children while isolating at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

Prince William is struggling with his kids’ math homework

During a Zoom call with soccer stars on the new BBC documentary — titled Football, Prince William and Mental Health — the Duke of Cambridge revealed the challenges he’s been facing having his school-age children at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

One of the challenges he’s been facing is homeschooling his kids.

“Homeschooling is fun, isn’t it?” he said. “You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the maths questions at home.”

The Duke of Cambridge’s comment may come as a surprise to many parents who have been helping their children with their math homework at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince George, born July 2013, is only 6 years old and most parents won’t find a 6-year-old’s math homework challenging.

Catherine revealed they have continued their kids’ education at home

Catherine also recently shared that George and Charlotte haven’t been idle at home. They have continued with their education at their Anmer Hall country home where they’ve been isolating with their parents and little brother Prince Louis.

“I feel very mean!” 38-year-old Catherine said. “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how.”

She also revealed that it took some time to get George to adust to his remote learning schedule. He was jealous of his sister’s projects that included fun activities such as making spider sandwiches.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!”

She also revealed that the children have been spending plenty of time outdoors, baking, cooking, and gardening

“So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake,” Catherine said. “You get to the end of the day – they have had a lovely time – but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”