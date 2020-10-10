Mom Season 8 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Mom is a CBS sitcom that premiered in 2013 and starred Anna Faris and Allison Janney as a dysfunctional mother-daughter pair.

Christy and Bonnie Plunkett had been estranged for years, and both struggled with addiction. They both started Alcoholics Anonymous, and it helped pull them back together.

The series has completed seven seasons and 152 episodes, but big changes are coming. Faris announced she was leaving the series, and fans worried about the hit CBS comedy’s eighth season.

Here is everything we know so far about Mom Season 8.

Is there going to be a Season 8 of Mom?

The good news is that there will be an eighth season, and it was announced before Anna Faris ever revealed she was leaving the series.

In February 2019, CBS announced it had renewed Mom for both Season 7 and 8 at the same time.

“We’re exceptionally proud to have Mom on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having Mom on CBS for many years to come.”

However, while CBS wanted to keep Mom around for many more years, losing Anna Faris might change that desire.

Release date latest: When does Mom Season 8 come out?

In September 2020, right before the new season of Mom started production before the coronavirus pandemic, Anna Faris announced she was leaving the CBS comedy sitcom.

That likely shook up the entire production. The role will not be recast, as the production team said that only Faris could play Christy.

However, Janney posted a video on social media on September 14 that showed that production had begun on the first day for Mom’s eighth season. Everyone was wearing COVID masks and were preparing to start shooting what Janney called “a whole new territory.”

While there is no release date set yet, the show seems to be gearing up for a launch in possibly November, along with the rest of the CBS schedule. We will let you know when the official release date is announced.

While we don’t know the release date, we do know when the show will air.

Mom will be part of the Thursday night CBS comedy schedule. That night will start with Young Sheldon at 8/7c, followed by the new series B Positive at 8:30/7:30c. Mom will be next at 9/8c, followed by The Unicorn at 9:30/8:30c, and the supernatural drama Evil at 10/9c.

Mom Season 8 cast updates

Anna Faris, who has led the franchise with Allison Janney for seven seasons, has announced that she is leaving the show immediately and will not appear in the upcoming Season 8.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris told THR. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

This is a shock since the entire series revolved around the relationship of Anna Faris’ Christy with her Mom, Allison Janney’s Bonnie.

“We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us,” Warner Bros TV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement. “We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

However, Janney will be back and will rely on her fellow cast members to bridge the gap left by the departing Faris.

Janney has picked up five Emmy nominations for her role on Mom, winning two of them for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2014 and 2015. In 2017, she moved into the Outstanding Lead Actress category.

The good news is that the show has become more of an ensemble over the past few years.

Mimi Kennedy (Marjorie), Jaime Pressly (Jill), Beth Hall (Wendy), William Fichtner (Adam), and Kirsten Johnston (Tammy) have all seen their roles grow and all are returning for Season 8.

Mom Season 8 spoilers

Anna Faris’ Christy will leave before Season 8 begins.

This comes after the seventh season, where the character continued law school while also going through a series of romantic misadventures.

While there has been no announcement on what Season 8 will be about, it will likely focus on what caused Christy to leave her mother and her friends.

CBS has yet to announce when Mom Season 8 will premiere.