The Unicorn Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Unicorn is a sitcom on CBS that premiered in 2019 with Walton Goggins in the lead role.

The series about a divorced dad who finds out he is “in demand” aired its 18-episode first season, which saw a five-episode backorder due to its popularity.

That also ensures that fans would get a second season of the series.

Here is everything we know so far about The Unicorn Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about The Unicorn Season 2 and all related news.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Unicorn?

CBS mass renewed most of its series in May after the coronavirus hit and halted production on many of its top series.

Among those renewals was picking up The Unicorn for another season.

The Unicorn joined Mom, Young Sheldon, Bob Loves Abihola, and The Neighborhood as sitcoms renewed by the network. That was big news for fans of the comedy, as it avoided the fate of Broke, Carol’s Second Act, and Man with a Plan, which were all canceled.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.

“Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News, and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Release date latest: When does The Unicorn Season 2 come out?

There is no word yet on when The Unicorn will return to CBS, although the network revealed it wants to premiere its seasons before 2020 comes to a close.

It all depends on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Unicorn does have its place in the schedule, though. It will air on the always in-demand CBS Thursday night lineup.

That night starts with Young Sheldon at 8/7c, followed by the new sitcom B Positive at 8:30/7:30c, Mom at 9/8c, The Unicorn at 9:30/8:30c, and ending with supernatural drama Evil at 10/9c.

“We don’t view this schedule as risky, we view this schedule as very strong and very proven,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline.

“In terms of production, we would say ‘fall’ with quotes; I don’t know if everything would start the third week of September. Yet we are very hopeful that we would get into production at some point this summer, and we would have the majority of our lineup for the fall.”

The Unicorn Season 2 cast updates

All the major characters return from Season 1 of The Unicorn. This includes a couple of reunions from other shows for several cast members.

Walton Goggins stars as Wade, the single dad who is setting out to date again after losing his wife the year before. Goggins previously starred in The Shield and Justified.

Rob Corddry plays Forrest, one of Wade’s closest friends. Omar Benson Miller plays Ben, another friend. Both of these actors starred together on the recent HBO series Ballers with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Michaela Watkins (Casual) is Delia, Forrest’s wife, while Maya Lynne Robinson (The Conners) is Michelle, Ben’s wife.

Also returning is Ruby Jay as Grace and Makenzie Moss as Natalie, Wade’s children. Devin Bright is back as Noah, Ben and Michelle’s son.

Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt should also return as Caroline.

There is one major new castmember coming to The Unicorn. Natalie Zea, who starred in Justified alongside Walton Goggins, joins the show as Shannon, the mystery woman Wade felt an instant connection with during a brief encounter at the end of last season.

He finds her in Season 2 and learns she is as smart, delightful, and compassionate as he thought, but her life is very complicated.

The Unicorn Season 2 spoilers

The Unicorn received a second season order for the sitcom.

The sitcom is a single-camera comedy centered around a tight-knit group of friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace a “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife a year before.

He is a sometimes ill-equipped but devoted single parent to his two daughters and sets out to try to date once again.

What shocks Wade is that he is a hot commodity with women. His friends explain that he is now considered a perfect single man – a unicorn.

He is employed, attractive, and has a record of commitment. His daughters and best friends cheer him on and hope he can one day find happiness again.

The end of Season 1 saw Wade go to a cemetery to mark his wife’s birthday, and when he is there, he helps a woman catch an injured skunk, which sprays them both. When Wade returns home, he says he can’t stop thinking of her, and that is what leads to Season 2.

CBS has yet to announce when The Unicorn Season 2 will premiere.