The Neighborhood Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Neighborhood is a sitcom that began airing on CBS in 2018 and has aired for two seasons.

The series stars Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, described as the “nices guy in the midwest.”

However, when he moves his family into a tough Los Angeles neighborhood that is predominantly African-American, he finds that many of the people there do not appreciate his extreme form of neighborliness.

This includes his new next-door neighbor, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer).

Here is everything we know so far about The Neighborhood Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Neighborhood?

The good news is that there is more coming from The Neighborhood.

CBS announced a mass number of renewals in May. These shows included The Neighborhood.

The renewals included dramas All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., MacGyver, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, and Magnum P.I., and sitcoms including The Neighborhood, Mom, Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abihola, and The Unicorn.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.

“Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News, and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Release date latest: When does The Neighborhood Season 3 come out?

There is no news yet on the release dates for the shows on CBS. However, the network did release the lineup for the various series’ timeslots.

The Neighborhood will air as the first show to kick off Monday nights on CBS.

The Neighborhood airs at 8/7c, followed by Bob Hearts Abishola at 8:30/9:30c, All Rise at 9/8c, and Bull at 10/9c.

“We don’t view this schedule as risky, we view this schedule as very strong and very proven,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline.

“In terms of production, we would say ‘fall’ with quotes; I don’t know if everything would start the third week of September. Yet we are very hopeful that we would get into production at some point this summer, and we would have the majority of our lineup for the fall.”

The Neighborhood Season 3 cast updates

The main cast of The Neighborhood will be back for Season 3.

Max Greenfield (Veronica Mars) stars as Dave Johnson, the nicest guy from the midwest, who moves to Los Angeles and finds his niceness is not accepted well by his neighbors.

Cedric the Entertainer (Barbershop) is Calvin Butler, Calvin’s next-door neighbor, and a man flabbergasted by Dave at times.

Tichina Arnold (Everbody Hates Chris) is Calvin’s wife, Tina, and Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls) is Dave’s wife, Gemma.

Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears are Calvin and Tina’s kids, Malcolm and Marty. Hank Greenspan is Dave’s son Grover.

The Neighborhood Season 3 spoilers

While The Neighborhood is a sitcom, it plans to deal with a very important and hot-topic theme in Season 3.

TV Line reports that an entire episode will deal specifically with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cedric the Entertainer is the executive producer of the show, as well as one of its stars, and he spoke out about the episode and said he believes it will be more personal for viewers.

“Like most Black families, when it’s close enough to home, it’s enough to get you nervous. You realize, ‘oh! I was on that street,’ or ‘I know that guy’s family,’ or whatever. It’s enough to make you really identify [with] it,” Cedric said.

The Neighborhood showrunner Jim Reynolds said he feels this sitcom is uniquely positioned to address the Black Lives Matter movement and call for social justice.

“Being a show that addresses issues of race, we really have a responsibility to use our platform to say something — both to validate and honor the experiences of some of our audience, while also trying to give insight to and enlighten other parts of our audience,” Reynolds said.

In the episode, both the Butler and Johnson families set out to help the victim of police brutality but end up embroiled themselves. When Calvin’s son Malcolm finds himself at risk, it should drive the point home that these situations can spiral out of control.

Outside of that, Reynolds said that they would not bring the COVID-19 pandemic into the world of The Neighborhood.

“I felt strongly that we should not set the show in a COVID world. Initially, we were wondering if we could figure out a way that we could kind of address it without featuring COVID,” Reynolds said.

“However, when the Black Lives Matter movement really took off, we knew that that was the issue that would be a more appropriate one for us to deal with.”

CBS has yet to announce when The Neighborhood Season 3 will premiere.