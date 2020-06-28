All American Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

All American Season 3 is coming soon to The CW after Season 2 ended in March 2019.

The sports drama, created by April Blair, is inspired by the life of the pro football player Spencer Paysinger and stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James.

The show originally premiered on The CW in October 2018, while Season 2 premiered in October 2019. The first two seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.

All American became a hit on Netflix, with sports fans streaming it on the platform during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

If you are among sports fans who have watched All American while observing social distancing at home, you may be wondering when it returns for Season 3 on The CW or Netflix.

Here is everything you need to know:

Is there going to be a Season 3 of All American?

Netflix renewed All American for Season 3 in January, before Season 2 ended on The CW in March. This means that fans can look forward to another season of the exciting sports show.

Release date latest: When is All American Season 3 likely to come out?

Due to when the first two seasons premiered on The CW, fans expected Season 3 to premiere this October.

However, the current coronavirus restrictions have caused disruptions and delays in the production schedule for many shows. The CW hasn’t been able to start production on All American Season 3 early enough for the series to premiere in October.

Entertainment Weekly reported in May that The CW pushed the launch of its fall 2020 schedule to January 2021 – except for Supernatural.

The final episodes of Supernatural will air this fall.

All American Season 3 will, therefore, premiere on The CW in January 2021

The exact release date has not been announced, but according to the current schedule, it will air on Monday nights at 8/7c.

When will All American Season 3 be available for streaming on Netflix?

Regardless of when the show premieres on The CW, Netflix users can expect All American Season 3 to be available for streaming eight days after the finale on The CW.

The previous two seasons of the series aired on The CW from October to March. This suggests that if the show premieres on The CW in January, as currently scheduled, we can expect it to end on the network in June.

If the new season then drops on Netflix eight days after the finale on The CW it means we can expect to be able to stream the show in late June or early July, depending on the date the show starts in January.

All American Season 3 cast updates

The main cast of the series is expected to reprise their roles in Season 3.

Daniel Ezra will return as Spencer James.

Ezra’s previous TV credits include the role of Ajamu on No Offence, Dan Johnson on Undercover, Daniel Reed on The Missing, and Nathaniel Wilson on A Discovery of Witches (TV Series).

Bre-Z will reprise her role as Daniel’s lesbian pal Tamia “Coop” Cooper.

Greta Onieogou is expected to return as Layla Keating, Cody Christian as Asher, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, and Taye Diggs as Coach Baker.

Jalyn Hall, who plays Spencer’s little brother Dillon James, is also expected to return in Season 3.

Hall’s previous TV credits include the roles of Dre on Black-ish and Grayson in Family Reunion. He also appeared as Derrick on an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

His film credits include Shaft (2019), Little Calvin in Gully (2019), Devin in The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018), and Deydey in John Henry (2020).

What is the show about?

All Amerian is inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger.

Paysinger, born in 1998 and raised in South Los Angeles, was a linebacker who played in the NFL with the New York Giants (2011-2014), Miami Dolphins (2015–2016), and Carolina Panthers (2017).

He retired in 2017.

He attended the elite Beverly Hills High School where he was the captain of the school’s football team, playing as a wide receiver and linebacker. He later played college football at Oregon, where he was also captain and team leader in his senior year.

The series follows Spencer James, a young African American wide receiver at Crenshaw High School who transfers to the elite Beverly Hills High.

According to the official synopsis for the series:

“When a rising high school American football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds—Crenshaw and Beverly Hills—begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.”

What to expect of Season 3

We can expect All American Season 3 to pick up where Season 2 left off.

All American Season 3 will continue to follow Spencer James after he learns about plans to make Crenshaw High a magnet school.

The upcoming season will reveal whether Coach Baker returns as head coach after he quit at the end of Season 2.

All American Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.