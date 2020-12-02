Call Me Kat Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Mayim Bialik has followed up her successful role on The Big Bang Theory with a sitcom of her own called Call Me Kat.

The sitcom is a midseason pickup for Fox and has a premiere date set and a brand-new trailer online.

Here is everything we know so far about Call Me Kat Season 1.

What is Call Me Kat Season 1 about?

Mayim Bialik (Blossom, The Big Bang Theory) stars as Kat, a 39-year-old who decides to quit her job and open a cat cafe. She does this with the money her parents set aside for her wedding.

While she seems very happy in life, she “struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy.”

“We’re showing a very non-conventional female…we’re proud to be showing a woman who’s owning all of herself,” Bialik said.

The show also breaks the fourth wall, and Bialik will talk to the cameras and bring the audience into the story with her.

“What we’ve created is a woman who includes everyone in her world because that’s what makes her world interesting and colorful,” Bialik revealed about the breaking of that fourth wall.

“Sometimes they’re people who exist; sometimes they’re people who don’t exist. We’re including the audience; they’re in on her jokes, they’re in on her experiences because that’s how she views the world – everyone is part of it.”

The show takes inspiration from creator Darlene Hunt’s BBC sitcom Miranda, which shares the “format, premise and personalities” from that series.

Jim Parsons, who co-starred with Bialik in Big Bang Theory, is one of the producers and said he loves what he has seen so far.

“I’m watching the rehearsals, I’m watching the tapings, and I’m watching the shows, and I’m like ‘this works,’” Parsons said. “I don’t know if thousands of other people will like it, but it’s good.”

Release date: When does Call Me Kat Season 1 come out?

Call Me Kat has a release date.

The show will premiere on Sunday, January 3, on Fox, at 8/7c. It will be immediately followed by the season premiere of Last Man Standing at 8:30/7:30c.

Call Me Kat Season 1 cast updates

The lead actor on Call me Kat is Mayim Bialik as Kat, a 39-year-old woman who quit her boring job to open a cat cafe with the money her parents had saved for her wedding.

“In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, Charlie and I knew Carla, written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said. “Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation.”

In February 2020, Mike & Molly actress Swoosie Kurtz joined the cast as Sheila, Kat’s mother. She “grew up in Louisville and subscribes to very traditional gender roles. She views her daughter Kat’s (Bialik) unmarried status as her own personal failure.”

Kyla Pratt (One on One) signed on to star as Kat’s close friend Randi.

In March, Cheyenne Jackson (Watchmen) signed on as Kat’s (Bialik) high school crush, Max. He “recently returned from teaching English overseas and now works as a bartender across the street from the cat café. He’s getting over a long-term relationship with an ex that Kat imagines to be the most beautiful woman in the world — but Max values personality and humor over physical attractiveness.”

Julian Grant (Good Girls) then signed on in April to star as Carter, who manages a piano bar, The Middle C, where Jackson works, in Louisville’s trendy area. Recently divorced, “he’s navigating life as a single dad while complaining every step of the way.”

Finally, Leslie Jordan (The Cool Kids) joined Call Me Kat in April as well. Jordan will play Phil, “who works for Kat and bakes all the pastries at the cat cafe. Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on life after his recent breakup with his longtime partner.”

Call Me Kat Season 1 trailer

Fox released the trailer for the Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat on December 2.

The trailer starts with Bialik talking to the viewers, introducing herself as Kat and saying she quit her unfulfilling job to open a cat cafe. She said that it made her life awesome.

From there, we meet her mother, her friends and co-workers, and what looks to be her love interest.

As the trailer shows, this is a show where Kat is often talking directly to the viewer and breaking the fourth wall.

Call Me Kat Season 1 premieres January 3 on Fox.