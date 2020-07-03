Good Girls Season 4 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out?

Will there be a Good Girls Season 4 on NBC?

The good news is that NBC will bring back the comedy-crime series, but there are still questions of when the series will be back to tell the story of the Michigan women who have undertaken a life of crime to support their families.

Here is everything we know about the fourth season of Good Girls:

Good Girls on NBC

Good Girls is an NBC series about three suburban Michigan mothers — Beth, Annie, and Ruby — who struggle to make ends meet.

They finally get tired of life stomping on them, so they decide to pull off a heist by robbing a supermarket and quickly discover they’re in too deep.

When they are successful in their robbery, they pick up the attention of the store manager, who recognizes one of the women. They soon find out that he has other plans for the women, and when they fight back, things spiral out of control.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Good Girls?

The third season of Good Girls, unfortunately, had to end early due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down production.

The Season 3 finale ended up airing on May 3, which was only the 11th episode of the season. The season was initially planned to be 16 episodes.

There was some good news, as The Hollywood Reporter announced that NBC had renewed the show for a fourth season.

This is nice, considering the fact that the ratings are not as high as other scripted comedies. There are fewer than two million viewers on average per episode, and the key demographic rating (18-49) is only a 0.4.

However, the show has a lot of fans who don’t watch television traditionally anymore. The real average is 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating when taking into account the full week after the show premieres for DVR and streaming viewing.

That made Good Girls a safe bet, and NBC will bring fans more of the girls who become involved in a criminal enterprise.

Good Girls joined The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the three Chicago One shows, This is Us, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, and New Amsterdam as returning scripted shows for NBC in 2020-21.

Release date latest: When is Good Girls Season 4 likely to come out?

There is no telling when Good Girls Season 4 will return to NBC.

This is because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production, and Hollywood is just now starting to get its wheels turning once again. However, if there is another spike, things could end up pushed back even further.

The good news is that Good Girls is not a series that takes place over a full television year.

The first season was 10 episodes, debuting in February 2018. The second season was 13 episodes, premiering in March 2019. The third season was supposed to be 16 episodes, premiering in February 2020.

The show was still filming as it aired, which is why it ended with 11 episodes.

With that in mind, if the show is able to start filming at its regular time, it could realistically return in March 2021, but that is just a guess at this time.

The cast of Good Girls got together for a Zoom call on May 15 to share the good news with fans.

Good Girls Season 4 cast updates

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta return as Beth, Annie, and Ruby – three friends who end up in a life of crime.

All three women will be back for Season 4 of Good Girls.

Also returning to the cast are Reno Wilson as Ruby’s police officer husband, who is ensuring that his wife is not caught. Manny Montana returns as Christopher, a high-ranking money launderer who has a vested interest in Beth.

Other returning cast members include Lidya Jewett as Sara Hill, Isaiah Stannard as Ben Marks, and Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland.

Good Girls Season 3 spoilers

As mentioned, Good Girls Season 3 did not have a proper ending, wrapping up after just 11 of the planned 16 episodes, so Season 4 will likely continue the season that had to stop early.

The robbery that started the series has progressed to even more criminal activities, including a counterfeit cash scheme.

In Season 3, Agent Phoebe Donnegan (Lauren Lapkus) was learning more about the scheme and illegal operations and was starting to move in on Beth.

Meanwhile, the women had plans to remove Rio from his spot as the primary money launderer in the area so they could supplant him in that role, but that comes with even greater danger.

The cliffhanger of what will happen with Agent Phoebe Donnegan and whether or not the women can topple Rio from power is what will fuel at least the start of the fourth season.

Good Girls Season 4 will likely return early in 2021 to NBC.