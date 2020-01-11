Good Girls Season 3 release date: When does the show premiere in 2020?

The wait for a new season of Good Girls has been a long one for fans of the NBC show. Now that the new year is in full swing, it is time to find out when Good Girls Season 3 premieres in 2020.

When fans last checked in with Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta), they were each haunted by their recent life choices to make money. Plus, Beth went all-in with the life of crime, pitching a new counterfeit scheme to Annie and Ruby.

The difference this time around is that Beth will be in charge, not Rio (Manny Montana). Beth may not be able to convince her friend and sister to join her new scheme.

Annie is still reeling from discovering that Noah (Sam Huntington), her new man, was an undercover FBI agent.

Ruby’s marriage to Stan (Reno Wilson) is finally on solid ground after he found out about her criminal activity.

What all three ladies are unaware of when they decide whether or not to move forward with the new business, is that Rio may be alive. Beth is convinced that he is dead after shooting him instead of Agent Turner (James Lesure). Once she left, though, the FBI agent offered Rio a deal: work with Turner to take down Beth, Ruby, and Annie, or die.

There are several questions fans are waiting to be answered. Thankfully, in a matter of weeks, fans will learn what happened to Rio, as well as if Annie and Ruby join Beth in her new criminal venture.

Good Girls Season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 16. Sundays turned out to be a great night for the show, so NBC is keeping it there, as well as giving the drama an extra three episodes for the new season.

May details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps, but the network has released a few teasers, including two new cast members.

Orange Is the New Black vet, Jackie Cruz, joins the show as Rio’s baby mama, Rhea, who Beth befriends. The new friendship does not sit well with Annie and Ruby. House alum Charlyne Yi has been added to the cast as Lucy. She will help Beth with her new scheme, and the girls too, if they choose to move forward with Beth’s new business venture.

There are only a few more weeks until Good Girl Season 3 premieres. The answers fans have been waiting months and months for will finally be revealed. It should be an exciting season and there is defiantly never a dull moment with Annie, Ruby, and Beth.

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10/9c on NBC and returns on February 16.