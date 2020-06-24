The best comedy series on Netflix (June 2020)

When it comes to scripted comedy series, Netflix has risen to the top of the streaming services.

While some of the more popular comedies have left the service, with Friends and The Big Bang Theory headed to HBO Max, there is still plenty to choose from on Netflix.

The streaming giant still has the license for some top NBC shows — for at least one more year — so make sure to catch those before they end up departing the service in 2021.

That shouldn’t slow down Netflix, though, since it has been making its own original comedy series for years now and has a nice library of its own content that fans can enjoy as much as they want.

Here is a look at the best comedy series on Netflix as of June 2020.

Bojack Horseman

On Netflix, cartoons aren’t just for kids, and some of the best comedy series on the streaming service are animated.

At the very top of the list of Netflix animated comedy series is Bojack Horseman, a show about an anthropomorphic horse who used to be a successful actor on a sitcom and is now working on a book about his life as he contemplates his status in life.

This is not meant for kids in any way.

The series deals with depression, addiction, and touches on suicide and abuse. However, the series is bitingly funny at times and is a dark comedy that absurdly deals with real-world issues.

Big Mouth

On the opposite end of the spectrum from Bojack Horseman is the Netflix animated series Big Mouth.

This is also not meant for younger kids, although the animation might tell a parent otherwise. The best age range here is teenagers who are starting to hit puberty.

That is because the entire premise of the show is showing how kids react to hitting puberty through brilliantly created hormone monsters.

Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg created this Netflix comedy series based on their childhood and got some big names for the voice cast, including Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph, and Fred Armisen.

The Office

Netflix subscribers have only the rest of 2020 to enjoy the American version of The Office on the streaming giant.

When the current contract runs out, the show is moving on to The Peacock streaming service. However, for a few more months, fans can still catch the comedy mockumentary series on Netflix.

Steve Carell replaces Ricky Gervais in this adaptation of the original British comedy series about office workers at a fictional paper company as they go through their days, with cutaway interviews making the sitcom feel like a real-life reality series.

Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer are part of the star-studded cast.

Space Force

While The Office is leaving Netflix in the near future, Steve Carell will remain on the streaming giant forever thanks to the Netflix produced comedy series Space Force.

Much like The Office, this is another workplace comedy, this time taking place among a group tasked with establishing the new branch of the U.S. military – the United States Space Force.

Humorously, there is a real Space Force that the United States is creating, and the Netflix series copyrighted the title before the U.S. could.

Joining Carell in the cast are John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, and the late Fred Willard.

F is for Family

Another addition to the Netflix original animated comedy series is F is for Family. This adult cartoon premiered in 2015 and is up to four seasons on the streaming giant.

Created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, the series showcases a family that includes a short-tempered Korean War veteran father of four.

The cast is fantastic, with Burr as father Frank, Laura Dern as his wife Sue, and Justin Long as the teenage son Kevin, a juvenile delinquent who is always at odds with his dad.

This comedy series picked up Primetime Emmy nominations in both 2017 and 2019.

Santa Clarita Diet

For anyone looking for a gory horror-comedy series with some very recognizable faces, Netflix has you covered with its original series Santa Clarita Diet.

The series brings movie icon Drew Barrymore to the streaming giant as a woman who becomes a zombie. At the same time, Timothy Olyphant (Justified) stars as her husband, as the two try to keep up the visage of a typical suburban couple.

Nathan Fillion also starred for the first two seasons as the severed head living in the couple’s basement, although Alan Tudyk (Firefly) replaced him in the third season, which marked the end of the series.

Community

One of the most beloved cult comedy television series of the last two decades was Community, created by Dan Harmon.

Ths sitcom initially aired on NBC, but when the network canceled it after five seasons, fans revolted. The fervency of the fans convinced Yahoo! Screen to pick it up for a sixth season to end the story.

The series focused on adults attending a community college with Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase bringing star power to the comedy series.

Community won an Emmy in 2011 for animation for the episode “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas.”

The IT Crowd

Netflix also has some top British comedy series on the streaming service. This includes the former Channel 4 series The IT Crowd.

Initially airing for four seasons, from 2006-2010, the series was so popular that it picked up a special in 2013, three years after it ended.

The show features three members of an IT team in a fictional London corporation, where they are stuffed into a dark, dingy basement in an otherwise immaculate building.

Chris O’Dowd and Richard Ayoade star as the brilliant IT team members who find themselves working for a girl who has no experience and bluffed her way into the job as their new boss.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Easily the most iconic comedy series on Netflix today is the classic British sketch comedy Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

The show features the Monty Python comedy group, which includes icons in the comedy industry – Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Eric Idol.

The show premiered in 1969 and featured 45 total episodes over four seasons. This series is available on Netflix, as are some of the group’s comedy movies, including Life of Brian and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The Good Place

The Good Place just wrapped up its critically acclaimed four-season run on NBC in 2020 and finished up with a total of 53 episodes.

While only the first three seasons of the comedy series is on Netflix, that is still 39 episodes to either catch up or fall in love with this comedy for the first time.

Kristen Bell leads the cast as Eleanor, a dead woman who goes to the Good Place by accident and then tries to become a better person in the afterlife. However, things are not as they seem, and this is proven with Ted Danson, the architect of the Good Place neighborhood.

Parks and Recreation

Yet another NBC comedy series that likely doesn’t have much longer to live on Netflix, Parks and Recreation is almost like a spiritual brother to The Office.

Shot in the same mockumentary style, the comedy series moves from a corporate business workplace to the bureaucratic Parks Department in small-town Indiana.

The cast is full of familiar faces, with Amy Poehler leading the way. Joining her are Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe.

The series lasted for seven seasons and 126 episodes and received 16 Primetime Emmy nominations, although it never won one.

The End of the F***ing World

Netflix and BBC teamed up for the dark comedy The End of the F***ing World, and it hit the streaming giant in 2018, three months after debuting in the U.K.

Based on the comics by Charles Forsman, the series follows a 17-year-old boy named James, who believes he is a psychopath. He searches for a person to be his first murder victim, and when he pinpoints a girl named Alyssa, he soon meets her and realizes she is just as messed up as he is.

The two end up setting out on a road trip with the law enforcement closing in, almost like a teenage Bonnie and Clyde.

A second season premiered in 2019 with a girl out for vengeance against James and Alyssa.

New Girl

Initially premiering on Fox in 2011, New Girl stars Zooey Deschanel as a teacher who moves into a loft in Los Angeles with three men.

Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris star as her three roommates, and the series focuses on their misadventures.

A single-camera comedy series, all seven seasons of New Girl are available for streaming on Netflix, with a total of 146 episodes.

New Girl picked up five Primetime Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations, although it didn’t win at either award’s ceremony.

Fuller House

Possibly the most shocking comedy series to hit Netflix was the revival of Full House – 21 years after the original series ended.

The kids from the original are now grown up with kids of their own in this sequel series, while their dads are back to reprise their old roles.

The revival was a rousing success, with five seasons and 75 total episodes. As with the original, this was an acquired taste wearing its goofy sentimental humor as a badge of honor.

The fifth season marked the end of the series, with every season getting recognized at the Kids’ Choice and Teen Choice Awards, winning for Favorite TV Show in 2017 and 2019.

Grace and Frankie

The Netflix original comedy series Grace and Frankie proves that comedy has no age boundaries.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as two women who were never friends but come together as friends when their husbands announce that the two men are in love and plan to leave their wives to marry each other.

Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Martin Sheen star as the ex-husbands.

The series has six seasons and 78 episodes, and there will be one final season of the comedy series for Netflix to bring the total to 94 episodes.