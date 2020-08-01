Big Mouth Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Big Mouth is an adult animated series at Netflix that tells the story of middle school friends who are navigating their changing lives, with the help of their personal hormone monsters.

Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg created the Netflix comedy series loosely based on their childhoods, naming the two main characters Nick and Andrew, to show their closeness to the story.

The selling point here is the hormone monsters, creatures that only the children they are assigned to can see, that gives them advice — some good and some wrong on every level possible.

The show was an instant hit for both adults and older teens, and Netflix knows it has a hit on its hands with a multi-year renewal for the animated series.

Here is everything we know so far about Big Mouth Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Big Mouth Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Big Mouth?

Not only is there going to be the fourth season of Big Mouth, but the streaming giant announced in July 2019 that it renewed the great Netflix original series through the sixth season.

The news came from Deadline and it was reported that the massive popularity of Big Mouth meant a three-season renewal.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation at Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

This means there is a lot more coming from Andrew, Nick, and their friends as they try to navigate the dangerous landmines in puberty.

There will also be a spin-off series coming in the future about the hormone monsters called Human Resources.

Release date latest: When does Big Mouth Season 4 come out?

The big question is when Big Mouth will return to Netflix. Since the announcement was made in 2019, which is also when Season 3 hit Netflix, there might be good news.

The show is animated with a voice cast, so it is possible to have continued working on it during the coronavirus pandemic. With that said, there is also the fact that the show was likely in production before the pandemic started.

The show was expected to hit in September or October 2021. However, there was a chance in one of the voice cast members (see below), and that means, as of June, there was still voice work to be done. It is unclear how much of the production for Big Mouth Season 4 has been completed.

It could hit anytime between this fall and 2021. We will update this page with the exact date when it is announced, as well as updates on the production of the next season.

Big Mouth Season 4 cast updates

Three is a significant change coming in Big Mouth Season 4 when it comes to the cast.

Jenny Slate, who has voiced Missy since the show began airing, announced in June that she was leaving the series. The reason is that she said she felt it was wrong for her, a white actress, to voice an African American character.

“I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I,” Slate wrote on Instagram. “But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

Nick Kroll announced that Missy was not going anywhere, and they would recast the voice role with a Black actress.

Returning to the show is comedian John Mulaney, who voices Andrew, while Kroll voices many characters, including best friend, Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, and Jessi Klein should also return in their voice roles as well.

Based on the first three seasons, also expect to see a lot of special guest stars show up to either voice characters, or appear as animated versions of themselves, in Season 4 of Big Mouth.

Big Mouth Season 4 spoilers

Season 3 of Big Mouth was kind of nuts, as the kids took on superhero personas. There was even a battle between the superhero liquid body versions of Rocky and Drago!

However, what fans care about is the kids, and that is where Season 4 will start to work things out again.

Andrew was jealous of Nick and Melissa in Season 3 due to their kiss, but then Nick realized he didn’t like Melissa that much, which made everything even more complicated.

Andrew was squashed against a flag pole in Season 3, so Big Mouth Season 4 will either explain that away or deal with the ramifications.

Melissa is not going to be in the best place, as she is now considered a dork.

However, the most significant plotline that needs to be solved in Season 4 is the deterioration of the friendship between Nick and Andrew. They need to get back on the same page, and the sooner it happens in Season 4, the better.

Netflix has yet to announce when Big Mouth season 4 will premiere, but the first three seasons are available to stream.