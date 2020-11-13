Big Mouth Season 4 announces new trailer and release date

Big Mouth Season 4 has an official release date and Netflix released a new trailer and some artwork for the new season.

The show that focuses on kids hitting puberty and having to deal with their raging hormones will take a fresh look in the fourth season.

Raging hormones give way to severe anxiety and a brand-new monster affecting the kids.

Big Mouth Season 4 release date

Big Mouth Season 4 will hit Netflix on Friday, December 4, 2020.

The new season sees the kids heading into eighth grade, but first, they all go to summer camp and the anxiety creeps in.

The anxiety of accepting yourself, discovering yourself, and basically just figuring out who you are.

Zach Galifianakis is also joining the cast as Gratitoad, who will help the kids deal with the anxiety throughout the season.

Big Mouth Season 4 trailer

Netflix also released a brand-new trailer for Big Mouth Season 4. Check it out:

The trailer starts out with some familiar faces, including Coach Steve Steve and Connie the Hormone Monstress, who welcomes us back.

However, there are also some big changes.

First, the kids are going to summer camp. Second, there is a new monster this season —Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford).

And anxiety hits all the kids.

That promises a very different look for the new season as the hormones that the kids have dealt with as they hit puberty have given way to the anxiety of the teenage years. There is a ton here that Big Mouth can do and the subject matter could pay off with the best season yet.

Other guest stars in Season 4 include Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.

Ayo Edebiri will now voice Missy in the fourth season.

Big Mouth Season 4 key art

There were also some new images released for the first season.

Of course, we have to start off with Coach Steve Steve as a lifeguard at the kids’ summer camp, which is all kinds of wrong.

Seth Rogen is here to join Nick and Andrew in their summer camp adventures.

The main theme is the kids dealing with anxiety, shown by the new monster, Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Finally, help might be on the way from the Gratitoad.

Big Mouth Season 4 hits Netflix on December 4. The first three seasons are currently available to stream now.