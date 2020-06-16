The best comedy movies on Netflix (June 2020)

It’s always a good time to catch a great comedy movie, and that’s never been more true than during the current pandemic.

Luckily, Netflix has everything you could want when it comes to a good laugh – regardless of your sense of humor.

From some of the best films in cinema history to great Netflix originals that have hit the streaming service over the past few years, here are 15 of the best comedy movies you can catch in June 2020 on Netflix.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Groundhog Day (1993)

Bill Murray got his start on Saturday Night Live before becoming one of the most iconic comedy stars of the 80s and 90s.

Many love his work on Ghostbusters and his iconic role in Caddyshack, but Groundhog Day is Murray’s most critically acclaimed movie role.

Harold Ramis, the director of Ghostbusters, re-teamed with Murray for Groundhog Day in 1993. In the movie, Murray stars as a bitter weatherman.

He finds himself in an endless loop of re-living the same day over and over again. He starts to use it to his advantage, realizing over time that he has to make serious changes if he wants his life back.

Read More Friends leaving Netflix: The run is about to come to an end

Groundhog Day tied with Schindler’s List for the year’s best screenplay, according to the New York Film Critics Circle.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Jim Carrey broke out from his role on the TV sketch show In Living Color and became one of the most prominent comedians of the 90s.

In 1994, Carrey had three massive successful comedies hit theaters: The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Now, fans can relive the brilliance of Ace Ventura on Netflix.

Carrey stars as Ace Ventura, a pet detective hired to find out who stole the mascot of the Miami Dolphins football team. The film includes a hilarious cameo from legendary Dolphins’ quarterback Dan Marino.

Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

For fans of comedy horror such as Evil Dead, Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil will surely be a hit.

The movie was initially released in 2010 with Alan Tudyk (Firefly) and Tyler Labine (Reaper) starring as the title characters, simple-minded yet kindly rednecks who live in the woods.

A group of kids goes camping in the woods of West Virginia, and when they mistakenly see something they think is Tucker and Dale killing someone, the kids go on the defensive, using their knowledge of horror movies to help them.

As expected, the kids start dying one by one due to their stupidity while Tucker and Dale stand around trying to figure out what is going on.

It’s a wacky comedy that flips horror tropes on their heads. Slasher movie lovers will find a lot to love.

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant comeback in 2019 with the Netflix original movie Dolemite Is My Name.

This Netflix comedy is based on the true story of Rudy Ray Moore, an actor who portrayed Dolemite in his standup routines as well as a series of 70s blaxploitation films.

Some big names showed up in the movie, including Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, and Wesley Snipes, and it was easily the best movie Murphy has starred in in years.

Murphy picked up a Golden Globes nomination for the role. He also won The Razzie Redeemer Award, which is for actors who have been in many bad movies but turned it around with something critically acclaimed.

The Other Guys (2010)

Adam McKay and Will Ferrell have teamed up for several hit comedies over the years, and one of those has hit Netflix.

The Other Guys stars Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as misfit police detectives in the NYPD who end up in the middle of a massive case that they are ill-equipped to handle.

Ferrell is hilarious in his role as a bookish detective with a dark past, while Wahlberg plays a trigger-happy cop who was demoted when he accidentally shot Derek Jeter.

The movie also has one of the best jaw-dropping openings in comedy history, in which The Rock and Samuel L. Jackson steal the entire film.

Comedy Central named it the Best Comedy Film in 2011.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Netflix is the home for Monty Python and has two of the group’s best movies, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Life of Brian.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail was initially released in 1975 and stood the test of time- 45 years later, it’s still regarded as one of the best comedies ever made.

The film was a spoof that had its origins in sketches from the Monty Python television show (which is also available to watch on Netflix).

Holy Grail is about the quest by King Arthur and his knights for the Holy Grail. The movie was named the second-best comedy of all-time in a fan-based poll by ABC and People, behind only Airplane.

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

When it comes to stoner comedy, the kings of the mountain are easily Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin. Out of all their combined efforts, Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke sits at the top.

The two worked as standup comedians for years in the counterculture of the 70s and then took their talents to the big screen.

The comedy movie, now available to watch on Netflix, stars Chong as a stoner whose parents tell him to get a job or go to military school. He leaves and meets Cheech before the two are arrested for smoking pot.

The film follows a day in the life of these two stoners and is credited as the genesis of stoner movies.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Released in 1998, Can’t Hardly Wait was one of the ’90s comedy movies that dealt with high school students. It’s one in a long line of one-night party movies from the era.

The cast was solid, with Ethan Embry as a high school kid who wanted to tell his crush (Jennifer Love Hewitt) how he feels about her before they go their separate ways after graduating.

Also appearing in the movie is a young Seth Green, Lauren Ambrose, and the future head of the Cullen-clan, Peter Facinelli.

The movie was forgotten among films like American Pie that debuted around the same time, but it is there to relive on Netflix.

Murder Mystery (2019)

Adam Sandler has a terrible track record when it comes to Netflix comedy movies, but he had a rare critical hit in 2019 with Murder Mystery.

Sandler plays an NYPD detective married to a hairdresser played by Jennifer Aniston. When she calls him out for never taking her on a European vacation he promised her 15 years earlier, he lies and claims that he already booked the trip.

The two head to Europe and end up at a billionaire’s yacht party. When someone kills the guest of honor (Terence Stamp), they become the prime suspects.

People start to die like in an Agatha Christie novel, and it is up to the two Americans to solve the mystery before they are next.

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

The 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek was a spin-off of the 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. While that movie starred Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, and Mila Kunis, this one features two supporting characters played by Jonah Hill and Russell Brand.

Russell Brand stole almost every scene he appeared in in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and he gets the chance to carry the load in Get Him to the Greek.

Brand plays British rock star Aldous Snow, who finds his life in a spiral due to personal and professional failures. Hill is a talent scout for a record company tasked with escorting Snow to an event at the Greek Theatre.

Some big names from the music industry also appear in the movie, including Pink, Pharrell Williams, and Lars Ulrich from Metallica.

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Possibly the most unusual comedy movie on Netflix right now is Swiss Army Man.

The synopsis of the film is head-turning. A young man named Hank (Paul Dano) is stranded on an island and comes across a corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) that starts to flatulate.

The two then develop a friendship as the flatulence eventually leads to the corpse reanimating, and the two set off to try to find their way back to civilization-and the girl that Hank secretly desires.

The dark comedy has a bizarre plotline, but it’s certainly worth a watch.

Nacho Libre (2006)

Jack Black went from a hilarious supporting comic actor in movies like The Cable Guy and High Fidelity to a leading man in his comedies throughout the years.

Fans with Netflix can now catch his 2006 movie Nacho Libre. The film is based in the Mexican world of Lucha Libre wrestling.

Black plays Ignacio, a cook in the monastery orphanage in which he was raised who has dreams of becoming a luchador wrestler.

Ignacio finds his dreams of becoming a luchador could also help him earn money to help the orphanage, but finds an evil luchador, played by former WCW wrestler Silver King, standing in his way.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

For possibly the strangest comedy movie on Netflix right now, look no further than the 1988 horror comedy Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

There are no clowns as scary as Pennywise here, as the Klowns in this movie are all grotesque and over-the-top in their design, and they are here to laugh at.

In the film, aliens resembling circus clowns have crashed to Earth. Their goal is to kill and harvest humans to use as sustenance.

As expected, this is a cult classic and delivers dark, silly fun for fans of absurdist films.

Tootsie (1982)

Dustin Hoffman is one of cinema’s greatest actors. He has won two Oscars, six Golden Globes, and two Emmy Awards.

In 1982, he dressed up in drag and starred in the movie Tootsie. Hoffman starred as Michael Dorsey, a struggling actor who dresses up as a woman to secure an acting role.

Sidney Pollack, who won an Oscar three years later for Out of Africa, helmed the film, which itself picked up 10 Oscar nominations.

The movie has since been added t the Libray of Congress National Film Registry and is available to stream on Netflix.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

There was no one better at creating movies about young people in the ’80s than John Hughes. With The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and many more, he was the voice of a generation.

In 1986, he teamed up with Matthew Broderick to create the comedy masterpiece Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Broderick starred as the title character, a high school student who faked being sick so he could skip school with his best friend and girlfriend. This movie follows their day, which was one adventure after another as their principal closed in on them.

Fans of this comedy movie can see it on Netflix as of June 2020.