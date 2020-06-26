The best funny movies on Netflix (June 2020)

With all the problems in the world today, it is always good to just sit down, put on a movie or TV show, and find something to laugh about.

When it comes to funny movies, Netflix has some great options in June 2020.

There are the films that Netflix has licensed from major studios and more and more original features that the streaming giant is making on its own.

From romantic comedies to absurdist films and from action comic flicks to sketch comedies, there are plenty of funny movies on Netflix for everyone.

Here is a look at 15 funny movies you can catch that are available on Netflix as of June 2020.

The Other Guys

The Other Guys has one of the funniest openings of any action-comedy on Netflix as Sam Jackson and The Rock were supercops that met a shocking end.

However, even after that moment, the movie never lets up. Adam McKay and Will Ferrell teamed up and added Mark Wahlberg as the straight man to play off Ferrell. All of them were at the top of their game.

The movie has two misfit cops trying to stop a crime while their more successful partners were almost worthless to anything other than dishing out insults.

Kung Fu Hustle

No one talks about Kung Fu Hustle enough, and more people need to be streaming it while it is available on Netflix.

Stephen Chow directed and starred in this comedy action spoof of Hong Kong action movies, and it was brilliant.

The story takes place in the 1940s in Shanghai, where two petty crooks from the Axe Gang show up to try to extort money from people in a rundown slum called Pigsty Alley, only to find themselves facing off with the tough-as-nails Landlady.

Plus, while it is mostly a comedy, it matches up well with more serious wuxia action films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Hero.

Clueless

One of the funniest comedies from the 90s on Netflix is the Alicia Silverstone movie Clueless.

Silverstone stars in the movie as a teenage socialite named Cher, who is mostly clueless to anything other than style and fashion. She then meets a new student and offers to give her a makeover.

The film had early roles for Stacey Dash and the late Brittany Murphy. Also appearing in the movie is Paul Rudd, as Cher’s stepbrother.

This funny movie was so successful that it had a spin-off TV series, books, and even a comic book series that hit in 2017.

Click

While not as popular as other Adam Sandler movies at the time, Click remains a funny movie that few people talk about anymore.

Christopher Walken is brilliant as the bizarre and eccentric Morty. In the movie, Sandler is Michael, an architect who goes to Bed Bath & Beyond to find a universal remote control.

He meets Morty, who offers him the universal remote for free, but he can never return it. He learns that he can use it to control life but then realizes that after using it, the remote starts to time skip, ruining his life.

The movie is very funny, based on the time-skipping, but it is also a lot more touching than other Sandler movies and deserves a watch on Netflix for anyone who missed it.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Kevin Smith was almost untouchable at the time that he released Zack and Miri Make a Porno.

He had a small misstep for some fans with the touching Jersey Girl, a movie much better than people remember, and the revisited Clerks II after that. Then, in 2008, he made Zack and Miri Make a Porno.

The movie continued one thing that fans didn’t like about Jersey Girl, and that was bringing in a major star – this time with Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks. However, Smith brought in his guys too, with Jason Mewes and Jeff Anderson returning from Clerks.

The movie has Rogen and Banks as roommates who decide to make a porno to make some money, and the entire film is about making that movie, to very funny results.

Santa Clarita Diet

For Netflix fans looking for a very funny horror movie, Santa Clarita Diet is a perfect option.

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix original series about a zombie outbreak. Barrymore is a suburban real estate agent who becomes a zombie.

She is able to keep her brain intact but has a thirst for the flesh, and she and her husband have to hide the fact that she has changed so they can maintain their status in society.

The series is very funny and even included Nathan Fillion as a talking head for the first two seasons of the Netflix original.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

In 1994, Jim Carrey hit the big time with three fantastic comedy movies. On top of The Mask and the brilliant Dumb and Dumber, he also released the film that’s made him a star.

Carrey starred as Ace Ventura, a pet detective who had a love for all animals and seemed to fit in better with them than humans.

The Miami Dolphins hired him to find out who stole their mascot, the dolphin. The funny movie also resulted in one sequel and an animated television series, both arriving in 1995.

Groundhog Day

Bill Murray will always be known for his role in Ghostbusters, his most beloved funny movie where he was the sole lead was easily Groundhog Day.

Murray stars as TV weatherman Phil Connors, a man who wakes up every day to relive Groundhog Day again and again. He soon starts to make changes to make his life better as time goes on but then realizes that he needs to find a way to get his life back again.

The United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2006, and it is one of the funniest movies anyone will watch on Netflix.

Just Friends

After a pair of non-comedy movies in the superhero flick Blade Trinity and horror film The Amityville Horror, Ryan Reynolds returned to his funny movie roles in Just Friends.

The movie starred Reynolds as an overweight, high school nerd named Chris, whose best friend was the hot Jamie, played by Amy Smart. While Chris has a lifelong crush on Jamie, he was always just a friend to her.

The movie then moves to when they are both adults, and Chris has lost a lot of weight and now looks like Ryan Reynolds. At this time, he tries to make the move he never could as an overweight kid.

Can’t Hardly Wait

Can’t Hardly Wait arrived in an era of teen party comedies and was one of many films focusing on kids at a party trying to hook up before leaving after graduation.

Ethan Embry is the main star – an awkward high school kid who finally got up the nerve to tell his long-time crush (Jennifer Love-Hewitt) how he feels about her.

Meanwhile, there are some great young stars from this era appearing in the film, including Seth Green, Lauren Ambrose, Jerry O’Connell, Jason Segel, and Peter Facinelli.

This funny movie on Netflix is forgotten but is good enough to deserve more fans.

Murder Mystery

Netflix signed Adam Sandler to a deal a few years back. While his movies might not be big enough to hit at the box office without a high concept (see: Pixels), he has found a new life on the streaming giant.

A funny Sandler movie hit in 2019 with Murder Mystery, a film where Sandler stars as an NYPD detective who hid his promotion to detective from his wife, played by Jennifer Aniston.

When they two head out on a European vacation, they end up on a ship where a murder takes place. As both Americans become suspects, they set out to try to solve the mystery themselves.

Nacho Libre

Jack Black has done a lot of physical comedy over his career. In Nacho Libre, he went above and beyond in a very funny movie you can catch on Netflix.

Black stars as Ignacio, an orphan whose parents worked as missionaries when they died while he was a baby. He was raised in an orphanage and worked there as a cook as an adult.

He has a love for Lucha Libre wrestling and decided he wanted to become a Lucha star to help raise money for the orphanage.

While he wore a mask and became a success, he had a nemesis in Ramses (real-life Lucha wrestler Silver King), who tried to hold him down.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

One of the funniest sketch movies of all-time and one of the most iconic U.K. comedies in history is Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Honestly, fans of Monty Python have a lot to love on Netflix, as they have another movie called Life of Brian as well as their original sketch comedy Monty Python’s Flying Circus all available on the streaming giant.

In Holy Grail, the Monty Python guys star as King Arthur and his knights as they search for the Holy Grail. Moments like the Knights Who Say “Ni!” and the Black Knight are examples of some of the best funny scenes in the movie.

Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe is a Netflix original movie starring Ali Wong and Randall Park and directed by Nahnatchka Khan.

Park and Wong are childhood friends named Marcus and Sasha, who had a teen fling that ended poorly and had not seen each other since.

This funny movie picked up years later when Sasha returns to San Francisco and opens a restaurant and then reconnects with Marcus. With his insecurities and her fame and success as a restauranteur, their relationship is threatened once again.

Keanu Reeves is also in the movie playing himself and is a national treasure in every scene he appears.

Scary Movie

The Wayans Brothers released a spoof comedy based on high school horror movies like Scream in 2000 with Scary Movie.

Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans and starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans, this funny movie takes the entire story from Scream and plays it for laughs.

The movie was not critically appreciated, but it was hugely successful and received four sequels, although none of them matched up to the original.

The jokes were cheap, but for anyone who knows the original movies, some of them hit, and it was one of the better later-era Wayans Brothers films.