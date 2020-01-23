Kate Beckinsale posts moving tribute on Instagram to Monty Python star Terry Jones

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Monty Python legend Terry Jones sadly passed away on Tuesday after a four year battle with a rare form of dementia. Kate Beckinsale joined numerous other celebrities in posting tributes to the legendary comic genius on social media.

Kate posted a photo of herself and Terry, taken on the set of 2015’s Absolutely Anything, the last movie that Jones directed. In the photo, they appear to be having a work-related conversation.

Kate wrote, “Farewell lovely, funny, beautiful, brilliant soul Terry Jones. What an honor to know you and what joy you gave.”

She then mentioned how her mom, Judy Loe, had played a role as a nurse in The Meaning of Life. She had been a nurse “with the machine that goes PING.”

She added that Jones had insisted on her mom playing a dinner lady in Absolutely Anything while wearing a costume that was “eerily” similar to the one in The Meaning of Life.

Kate finished her tribute with “fly safe and where you are I hope you feel the love. You’ll be so terribly missed.”

Absolutely Anything is a 2015 comedy sci-fi movie starring Simon Pegg, who is bestowed absolute superpowers by an alien council. Kate plays Simon’s love interest in the film.

The aliens were voiced by Terry and his old chums, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, and Eric Idle. Robin Williams also joined the cast in what would be his last movie.

Kate’s mother, Judy Lowe, starred as a nurse in Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, in which Terry Jones directed and starred. She also worked with him again on Absolutely Anything.

The film was released in the United States in 2017.

Terry Jones has received multiple tributes from friends and colleagues; fellow Python Michael Palin said he was “one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation.”