Never Have I Ever Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Fans want to know whether Never Have I Ever Season 2 is coming to Netflix after the first 10-episode season of the show premiered on the streaming platform in April 2020.

Never Have I Ever, a teen rom-com series inspired by the real-life experiences of the actress Mindy Kaling, follows Devi’s high school experiences and family life.

If you watched and enjoyed the first season of the series and want to know whether it is returning to Netflix for another season, here is everything we know so far.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Never Have I Ever?

Netflix has not confirmed Never Have I Ever for Season 2. Although fans who have been eagerly awaiting word from Netflix on the future of the show have been expressing concern, it is too early to start panicking.

Co-creator Lang Fisher told ET Online in May 2019 that he hoped the series will return for another season.

Netflix bases its decisions on whether to renew a show for another season on viewership stats. After Never Have I Ever reached the No. 1 spot on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, and India, the stats are likely favorable.

Fans have also been praising the show on Twitter.

Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix on April 27, 2020. Based on the precedent of other Netflix teen and young adult shows, such as Sex Education and I Am Not Okay, it will likely take at least a month for Netflix to announce the renewal of the show for another season after Season 1 dropped on the platform.

This means that Netflix could announce the renewal of Never Have I Ever for Season 2 anytime in the weeks ahead.

We will keep you updated.

Release date latest: When is Never Have I Ever Season 2 likely to come out?

In most cases, a new season premieres on Netflix about a year after the previous one. So fans might expect Never Have I Ever Season 2 to premiere on Netflix in April 2021.

If Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in the spring of 2021, production on the series should start early enough to wrap up by the fall or winter of 2020.

If Netflix decides to renew Never Have I Ever for Season 2, the streaming giant’s ongoing suspension of production on scripted TV series and films as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could cause a delay in the production schedule.

It remains to be seen whether the recent resurgence of coronavirus spread in the country would lead to an extension of Netflix’s production hiatus or whether production will resume in the coming months.

Fans can only keep their fingers crossed in the face of the prevailing uncertainty.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 cast updates

Netflix has not yet announced the cast for Never Have I Ever Season 2. We will have to wait until after the renewal of the series for Season 2 to get an official statement or updates on the cast for Season 2.

However, if Netflix eventually renews the series for Season 2, we can expect that most members of the main cast will reprise their roles.

These include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Devi’s mom), and Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin Kamala.

Jaren Lewison would likely also return as Devi’s schoolmate Ben Gros and Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

Others who would also likely reprise their roles in Season 2 include Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young, who played Devi’s friends, Fabiola Torres and Eleanor Wong respectively.

Fans can also hope that the former tennis legend John McEnroe will return as the show narrator.

McEnroe narrated Season 1 with Andy Samberg.

The series is created by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling, who executive produces with Howard Klein, David Miner, Tristram Shapeero, and Abdullahi Yakasai.

What is Never Have I Ever about?

Never Have I Ever follows 15-year-old Devi, an Indian American who lives and attends school in Sherman Oaks, California.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis for Season 1:

“After a traumatic year an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social statues – but friends family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.”

During her first year at Sherman Oaks High, Devi grapples with traumatic incidents in her personal and family life: Her father Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy) passes away. She also suffers from a physical disability.

During her second year, she struggles to overcome the grief of loss. She also confronts issues of her ethnic identity and acceptance by her school mates.

What to expect of Season 2

Never Have I Ever Season 2 will likely pick where Season 1 left off. The series will continue following Devi’s high school life, including her teen romances.

Fans are looking forward to seeing whether she hooks up with her former rival Ben or with Paxton.

On the family front, Devi will continue to struggle with the emotional fallout of her father’s death, issues with her family members, and her Indian cultural identity.

Questions that fans hope that Season 2 answers include: Will Devi move to India? Will Fabiola and Eve enter into a relationship, and will Eleanor’s mom return?

Never Have I Ever is streaming on Netflix.