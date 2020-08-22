Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 is coming to NBC and fans are looking forward to the upcoming season after cast members teased what to expect.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a police procedural comedy series, is a fan favorite on NBC. It follows NYPD detective Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg) and his colleagues in the fictional NYPD 99th Precinct in Brooklyn.

The series ranked tenth among scripted shows on NBC over the 2019-2020 season, with an average of 2.065 million viewers per episode.

If you are one of many fans who have been searching online for the latest updates about the upcoming season, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here is everything we know about Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8, including release date, cast updates, and plot.

Is there going to be a Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming back to NBC for Season 8. NBC confirmed the renewal of the series for another season back in November 2019 with a post to the show’s official social media pages, including Instagram.

Release date latest: When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 likely to come out?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-5 (2013-2017) premiered on Fox in September. However, Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine in May 2018 after Season 5 aired on the network, and the series moved to NBC.

Season 6 premiered on NBC in January 2019 while Season 7 premiered in February 2020.

NBC released the 2020-2021 schedule in June 2020 after Season 7 ended in April. According to the schedule, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 will premiere in the fall of 2020 and will air on Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c, after Superstore.

However, since the schedule was released in June, production on Season 8 has not started due to social distancing restrictions put in place in New York to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But authorities in New York have recently been working with the TV and film industry to put in place safety protocols that will allow production to resume after they were suspended in March.

Anne Del Castillo, New York City’s commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, revealed to Deadline in July that production could start in August.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set in New York and filming of the series also takes place in New York.

It remains uncertain when the upcoming season will premiere, but fans can still hope for an early 2021 release date.

We will keep you updated on the latest release date news for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 cast updates

Fans can expect the main cast for Season 7 to return in Season 8.

Andy Samberg will reprise his role Jake Peralta, alongside other cast members (see video below), including Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Andre Braugher as Captain Holt.

Others include Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 plot

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 ended with the birth of Amy and Jake’s son Mac.

Amy gave birth to Mac in the precinct. Rosa, Hitchcock, and Scully came to her aid while Jake and Charles were busy foiling a bank robbery amid a citywide blackout.

Terry and Holt were stranded in the elevator during the black and Terry tried to manage the situation by teaching Holt some dance moves.

Jake made it back in time for his baby’s arrival. Amy and the baby were taken to the hospital.

Since the last season ended with the birth of Jake and Amy’s baby, fans have been wondering what to expect of Season 8.

Back in June, series star Terry Crews revealed that the showrunners had changed their original plans for Season 8 plot and storyline.

He told Access Hollywood that the writers had completed the first four episodes of Season 8, but they decided to scrap it and write a new story.

The decision followed the tragic incident in which George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

According to Crews, George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed prompted the series writers to consider a new storyline that would address the issue of police brutality and racial injustice.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year… Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over.”

Series star Andy Samberg also confirmed that the writers were rethinking the direction for the upcoming season.

Samberg revealed in a chat with People that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team was consulting on how to “make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about.”

The showrunners also revealed they were considering addressing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the upcoming season.