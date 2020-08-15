Atypical Season 4 release date latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Netflix hit series Atypical, as the name suggests, is not your typical coming of age drama. It takes a unique twist as it explores autism with humor and authenticity that is rare for a drama series. The third season is its best yet and has left fans eagerly awaiting its fourth season. The series follows the life of Sam Gardner who has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. It explores his relationship with his family and friends as he seeks independence returns to Netflix for its fourth and final season next year.

Atypical Season 4 will be the final 10 episodes of the series and it is set to be released in 2021. On the official announcement, Netflix says “they’ve brought you laughs, tears, hugs, and homies. Now see how the story concludes. Atypical. The Final Season.” Here is everything we know about the upcoming series and what fans can expect from its final effort.

Atypical Season 4 release date: When will Netflix release it?

Netflix released a teaser trailer announcing the fourth season of Atypical. However, the critically acclaimed series, which was created by Robia Rashid will not premiere on Netflix until 2021.

Many fans are left disappointed as the anticipated conclusion to the series was expected to be released sometime in the Fall schedule of 2020. With the Covid-19 lockdown, it is difficult to predict a release date as the production of the series is yet to begin.

Filming a 10-episode typically takes about five months, therefore, fans should expect the fourth season in the Spring or Summer schedule at the earliest.

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer for the upcoming season yet as filming is yet to begin. There is the teaser trailer for the announcement of the upcoming season but that is all fans are going to get for quite a while.

The official trailer will likely drop about a month before the premiere of the fourth season. Therefore, fans should be on the lookout for the trailer sometime in 2020.

Atypical Season 4 cast

Although no casting announcements have been made for the upcoming season. Atypical will likely continue adding authentic portrays of autism in the series. Keir Gilchrist, who plays Sam in the main role, does not have autism. Main cast members, such as Michael Rappaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Amy Okuda, and Jennifer Jason Leigh are expected to return.

Some of the reoccurring characters in Sam’s life such as his girlfriend and University professors are likely to return. Travelers alumni Eric McCormack joined the last season and will likely return in Season 4 of Atypical.

What to expect from the final season

In season three of Atypical, Sam starts his freshman year of college at the Denton University. Sam goes through the challenges most college freshmen deal with as he tries to decide what success means to him as he begins to mature and become more independent. Jennifer Jason Leigh who portrays Sam’s mother, Elsa, continues her journey into self-discovery since her children are growing up. The series continues to follow Sam’s family members such as his father Doug and his sister Casey, who is also becoming more independent.

Atypical showrunner Robin Rashad made the following statement to Deadline following the announcement of Season 4 of Atypical.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical and while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show.”

As the statement continued Rashid seemingly hinted at adding more authentic portrayals of autism in the series – a move that has been praised by critics and fans alike.

“Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Since it is the final season, fans can expect all the loose ends to be tied up in regard to Sam and his new life in college. Sam will likely move in with his best friend Zahid. He continues to make friends and maintain a job at the tech store.

Season 4 of Atypical will continue to explore the Gardner family as the children grow up. His sister Casey has a bright future at UCLA as a track athlete and her coach warned her that she will have to get rid of all distractions if she is going to have a shot at making it. However, it appears Casey will attempt to pursue her track career along with her relationship with Izzie.

Season 4 of Atypical will look to bring a conclusion to the story arc of all the characters fans have fallen in love with over the many episodes,

All episodes of Atypical is currently streaming on Netflix across all available platforms.