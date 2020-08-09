Shameless Season 11 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Shameless Season 11, the final season of the long-running family comedy-drama, is coming to Showtime.

Showtime’s Shameless, an American adaptation of Paul Abbott’s British original series of the same name, premiered on Showtime in January 2011.

The series is currently the longest-running scripted series on Showtime and ranks among the network’s top shows.

The comedy series follows the dysfunctional Gallagher family living in poverty.

Since the 12-episode Season 10 of the acclaimed series ended in January with Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey’s (Noel Fisher) wedding, fans have been looking out for updates on when the final season of the show will premiere on Showtime.

Netflix fans who have been catching up on past seasons have also wondered when Season 11 will drop on the streaming platform.

Here are the answers to all your questions about Shameless Season 11, including release date, cast updates, and plot.

This article provides everything that is known about Shameless Season 11 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 11 of Shameless?

Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, announced the renewal of Shameless for Season 11 at the Winter TCA Press Tour in January 2020.

The announcement came on January 13, ahead of the Season 10 finale, which aired on January 26.

While announcing the renewal of Shameless for Season 11, Levine also confirmed that the upcoming season would be the final on the network.

The British original also ran on Channel 4 for 11 seasons and ended in May 2013.

Release date latest: When is Shameless Season 11 likely to come out?

Shameless Season 11 was initially scheduled to air in the Summer of 2020 after Season 10 ended in January.

According to Levine:

“Airing this summer, it will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery.”

Unfortunately, Showtime indefinitely postponed production on the final season after the coronavirus pandemic started.

Production on Season 11 was originally scheduled to start on March 18, 2020, but the plans were suspended in compliance with restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection.

According to actress Emma Kenney (who plays Debbie in the series):

“We were supposed to start production on our 11th and final season today, but unfortunately/fortunately, we have been shut down indefinitely until this health crisis is over.”

It remains uncertain when production on Season 11 will start. Everything depends on how soon coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Fans can only hope that production will begin soon enough for an early to mid- 2021 return date.

Netflix users have even longer to wait because Season 11 will drop on Netflix months after the series ends on Showtime.

Shameless Season 11 cast updates

The main cast for Season 10 is expected to return for the final Season 11.

The returning cast will include William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, Emma Kenney as Debbie, Jeremy Allen White is Lip, Kate Miner as Tami Tamietti, Steve Howey as Kev, Shanola Hampton as V, Ethan Cutkosky as Carl, Christian Isaiah as Liam, Noel Fisher as Mickey, and Cameron Monaghan as Ian.

Will Emmy Rossum return?

Fans missed Emmy Rossum as a member of the main cast in Season 10 after she left at the end of Season 9.

Rossum portrayed Fiona, the eldest Gallagher sibling. Due to their mother’s absence and alcoholic father’s incapacity, she dropped out of high school at the age of 14 to care for her five siblings.

After Fiona left in Season 9, her little sister Debbie, played by Emma Kenney, stepped into her shoes as the family “matriarch.”

The showrunners might surprise fans by bringing Rossum back to reprise her role as Fiona in Season 11.

Rossum, who is currently working on Peacock’s new limited series, Angelyne, could still appear in Season 11, even if only in a guest-starring role or a cameo.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner John Wells expressed hope that Rossum will be able to take time off her busy schedule to appear in Season 11.

“I would love to have had her back the entire time, and she knows that, though. But she’s off doing other things. I’m very hopeful that her schedule, which is very busy because she’s wonderfully talented and doing many things, will align with our being, at least, able to get her back for a little bit.”

What is Shameless about?

Shameless follows the poor and dysfunctional family of Frank Gallagher. Frank is the single father of six children, but he is unemployed, struggling with alcoholism.

Due to their father’s incapacity, the kids had to take responsibility for themselves.

Shameless Season 11 plot

Showtime has not revealed much about the plot for the upcoming season.

However, showrunner John Wells told Entertainment Weekly that fans could expect the see more of Ian and Mickey after their wedding in the Season 10 finale.

He told TVLine that fans would see how the new couple adjusts to living together after their wonderful wedding.

He also hinted in the interview with TVLine that Kev and V, who got engaged in the season finale, could also take the next big step in their lives.

Season 11 will see Carl move on with his life while Tami and Lip adjust to “really being together.”

He added that the upcoming season would address how “we form our own families without undermining our relationships with our original family.”