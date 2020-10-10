B Positive Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

B Positive is a new CBS sitcom that will debut in the 2020-21 season.

The series is the only new comedy series to debut on CBS this television season, so it joins a slate of sitcoms with a built-in fanbase.

B Positive is about a therapist and a newly divorced dad with B-positive blood. He needs a kidney donor, and a woman from his past is a match.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about B Positive Season 1.

This article provides everything that is known about B Positive Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

What is Season 1 of B Positive about?

B Positive is the newest sitcom by comedy mastermind Chuck Lorre, who already has Mom, Young Sheldon, and Bob Hearts Abishola airing on CBS.

According to Deadline, B Positive was the only completed broadcast pilot this season, which was decimated by the coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown.

B POSITIVE is from award-winning executive producer, writer, and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette.

The sitcom stars Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Annaleigh Ashford (“Masters of Sex”).

It is about a therapist, and freshly-divorced dad, who faces with finding a kidney donor. He then runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past, and she volunteers her own.

Together they form an unlikely bond and start a journey that changes both of their lives.

Release date latest: When does B Positive Season 1 come out?

There is no word yet on when CBS plans to release its 2020-21 series. However, the network did reveal when the shows would air concerning the days of the week.

With B Positive being the only new sitcom, CBS wanted to make sure to pair it up with a proven comedy series to lead more eyes to it.

As a result, B Positive will be part of CBS’s award-winning Thursday night comedy block.

On Thursdays, Young Sheldon leads the way at 8/7c, and B Positive follows it up at 8:30/7:30c. That is followed by Mom at 9/8c and The Unicorn at 9:30/8:30c. The night ends with a supernatural drama series in Evil at 10/9c.

B Positive Season 1 cast updates

The first two cast members for B Positive are the two leads.

Thomas Middleditch stars as Drew, the divorced father, and therapist in need of a kidney transplant and a social life.

Middleditch is best known for his role as Richard Hendricks in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, where he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

He also appears alongside Ben Schwartz in the improv comedy series Middleditch and Schwartz on Netflix, which has a perfect 100-percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joining him is Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, a woman from Drew’s past who volunteered to donate her kidney to him and maybe a lot more.

Gina is a working-class woman who is larger than life in every sense – most importantly, her heart. She lives in her mother’s basement, drives a senior citizen van for a living, and makes rash decisions, including giving Drew her kidney.

Fans know Ashford from her role on Masters of Sex on Showtime. She also has a role in the upcoming FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story, where she will play Paula Jones, the woman who sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment.

In March, Sara Rue joined the cast as Drew’s ex and an ambitious social climber Julia, who works as a real estate agent and believes she deserves to live in the fabulous homes she tries to sell. She ended up cheating on Drew, leading to the divorce.

Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst)_ also joined the cast. Donohue plays Leanne, a party girl who can still keep up with twentysomethings but now pays for it the next day.

There was also a recasting after the pilot episode was shot.

Maggie Elizabeth Jones (Ben and Kate) signed on to star as Maddie, Drew and Julia’s daughter. Her character is described as “Wise beyond her years, Maddie acts as a parent to her parents.”

B Positive Season 1 trailer

There have been very few trailers made for the 2020-21 television shows thanks to the coronavirus pandemic postponing most production.

However, since B Positive is one of the few to shoot its pilot before the pandemic, there is a trailer for the new CBS sitcom.

The trailer was short and sweet.

Drew’s doctor tells him he needs a new kidney, and when he is told to go to family first, he quips, “great, a Republican kidney.”

Then, he sees Gina, who he knew from high school. She is drunk and offers him her kidney. He tells her she can’t make a rash decision, and she shows him she can with a tattoo she got with someone named Gunner on it.

CBS has yet to announce when B Positive Season 1 will premiere.