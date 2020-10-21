Mr. Mayor Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

For fans who lamented the loss of The Good Place from the schedule, there is good news. Ted Danson is returning to television for a new series, Mr. Mayor.

The show will enjoy its first season in mid-2021 and NBC hopes it will continue Danson’s successful track record on network television.

Here is everything we know so far about Mr. Mayor Season 1.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This article provides everything that is known about Mr. Mayor Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

What is Season 1 of Mr. Mayor about?

Mr. Mayor stars Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles “for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.”

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock) wrote the script, and ironically enough, this sitcom was originally supposed to be a spin-off from 30 Rock.

Originally, the wealthy businessman who ran for mayor was going to be Alec Baldwin’s character of Jack Donaghy from 30 Rock, but he backed out after a year of negotiations.

Ted Danson stepped in. This also caused the show to move locations from New York to Los Angeles because Danson refused to move for the series.

NBC ordered Mr. Mayor straight to series.

“We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight to series,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “It’s with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network’s history. We can’t wait.”

Release date latest: When does Mr. Mayor Season 1 come out?

The show will not premiere in the regular fall schedule after it had production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Mayor ended up pushed off for an early 2021 release. According to Deadline, New Amsterdam, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Good Girls, Making It, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Kenan Show, Mr. Mayor, and Young Rock, all got pushed off for a post-January 2021 release.

There is no word on what night Mr. Mayor will air on, but when the official announcement comes, we will update this article with all the information about the premiere date of the new NBC sitcom.

Mr. Mayor Season 1 cast updates

Originally, 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock wrote the script as a spin-off from that series with the character of Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) running for Mayor of New York City. Then the negotiations fell through.

Ted Danson signed on for the role and the series broke away from 30 Rock and moved to Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” said Fey and Carlock.

Danson stars as Mayor Bremer, a wealthy businessman who ran for the political position for all the wrong reasons and had to figure out what he really stands for after he won.

Danson just came off the role of the afterlife architect Michael in NBC’s The Good Place. Before that, he also starred on television in the CBS drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as D.B. Russell and years before that in the mega-successful NBC sitcom Cheers as Sam Malone.

Danson has picked up a record 13 Emmy nominations, his last coming for his work on The Good Place.

Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan, who also appeared on 30 Rock, has joined the series as Jayden, the interim Director of Communications in the newly elected mayor’s office.

Holly Hunter, who won an Oscar for the Piano, joined as a co-lead role alongside Danson. Hunter is April, “a longtime liberal councilwoman. Having dedicated her life to the betterment of Los Angeles, she makes no secret of her disdain for the newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she considers unqualified, sexist, and too tall to be trusted.”

“We’re so excited to write for Holly Hunter,” said Fey and Carlock. “We’re both huge fans and will have to find a way to ‘act normal’ around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it’s now officially an embarrassment of riches.”

Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joined the cast as Mikaela, a fiercely ambitious politician-in-the-making moved up from the mayor’s campaign manager to his interim chief of staff.

Mike Cabellon (Orange is the New Black) will star as Tommy, the mayor’s chief strategist.

Kyla Kennedy (Speechless) signed on to play Orly Bremer, the headstrong teenage daughter of Mayor Bremer.

NBC has yet to announce when Mr. Mayor Season 1 will premiere.