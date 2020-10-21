New Amsterdam Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

New Amsterdam was a new medical drama that hit NBC in 2018 based on the novel, Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hosptial.

The series follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), a medical director at one of the oldest hospitals in the United States. He tries to reform the facility by breaking through the bureaucracy to focus more on better care.

With two seasons down, fans are ready for more.

Here is everything we know so far about New Amsterdam Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about New Amsterdam Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of New Amsterdam?

The good news is that NBC renewed New Amsterdam for three seasons, throwing its support behind the medical drama.

With the next season the third for the series, that means that New Amsterdam will have at least five seasons, and if it continues to pull in viewers, there will be more.

The second season of New Amsterdam was pulling in a 1.7 rating in adults aged 18-49 and a viewership of 9.8 million viewers when accounting for the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

This followed the three-season renewal of This is Us, which airs on the same nights, back-to-back with New Amsterdam.

Release date latest: When does New Amsterdam Season 3 come out?

The bad news is that New Amsterdam won’t be part of the premieres that hit this fall.

According to Deadline, New Amsterdam won’t be hitting NBC until sometime in 2021. This is a change from the original announcements in June.

New Amsterdam joins a series of shows that were supposed to debut this fall but was pushed off until 2021. The other shows include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Debuting this fall instead of New Amsterdam is the new show Canadian medical drama, Transplant.

New Amsterdam Season 3 cast updates

The newest castmember is Daniel Dae Kim, who arrived for five episodes in Season 2. He will remain on board for Season 3 as Cassian Shin, and he will move into a relationship with Dr. Helen Sharpe’s Freema Agyeman.

It will also be interesting to see how the show deals with COVID-19 since Kim was one of the bigger names to announce when he contracted the virus earlier this year.

While Jocko Sims left the series when Dr. Floyd Reynolds moved to San Francisco, there is good news for his fans.

“Reynolds is leaving New Amsterdam [but] not leaving the show,” Schulner told Cinemablend.

The rest of the cast should also return, including Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher.

New Amsterdam Season 3 spoilers

With New Amsterdam, the show had to decide if it would follow Grey’s Anatomy’s lead and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in storylines.

The series will, according to actor Ryan Eggold, who plays Max Goodwin, remain hopeful concerning the pandemic.

“The show has always come from a place of hope,” Eggold said in an interview with NBC. “I think [we’ll be] focusing on obviously the patients but also the health care workers and the efforts that it has been and continues to be.

“I think we will begin in a place of reflecting what a crazy journey that we’ve all kind of been through has been like.”

New Amsterdam showrunner Schulner also said to expect big changes.

“The world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts,” Schulner said to Deadline. “We showed what happens when our hospital has to erect tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken.”

There is also the fact that New Amsterdam was unable to play out its second season in full. Like many other shows, production was shut down due to the pandemic and the season ended early.

There was a hurricane storyline planned for the Season 3 finale that never happened. The idea was that the team was planning to head to the Dominican Republic to help out after the hurricane.

There is no word on whether or not that will play out in Season 3 of if the storyline will end up dropped.

There is also a huge change in the relationship between Max and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). They are no longer going to be in a relationship and the arrival of Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim) gives Sharpe a new romantic connection.

This will also cause friction between Max and Shin.

Fans can also expect a new look for the show when it comes to Season 3. While the past two seasons were about injustices in the medical system, but the pandemic is forcing a change.

“All our plans have been blown out of the window,” executive producer David Schulner said. “In Season 3 we have to rethink everything. Their priorities are going to change after this pandemic.

“I don’t think we can force storylines on a new world we’re living in — it would ring false. They’re going to change.”

NBC has yet to announce when New Amsterdam Season 3 will premiere.