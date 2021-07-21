Love Island USA: Ranking the couples by chance of elimination in the first fan vote

Cashay & Cinco and Shannon & Josh on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

This week, Love Island USA fans will get a chance to make their voices heard.

It is time for the first fan-voted elimination.

What is important to remember is that when you vote, you are not voting a couple off of the island, you are voting for who you want to stay.

The couple with the least votes is booted from the villa.

The voting takes place for 30 minutes after tonight’s Love Island USA episode ends and you have to do it through your Love Island app.

There is a little “Vote” button at the bottom of the app. Click it and it will ask for your phone number. Once you enter that, you are registered to vote in all events this season on Love Island USA.

So, who is most likely to leave the island first? Here are our rankings.

7. Cashay and Korey

Cashay and Korey on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There is no doubt about it. The most popular couple on Love Island USA right now is a new one — Cashay Proudfoot and Korey Gandy.

Cashay saved Korey from elimination at the last recoupling, taking him and sending Isaiah home.

Cashay has been through a lot and she has gained more fans than any other woman in the villa this season.

The audience just watched Florita break Korey’s heart, and fans on social media just want to see Korey find love.

Don’t be surprised if Cashay and Korey pick up the most votes of anyone in tonight’s vote.

6. Shannon and Josh

Shannon and Josh on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Fans hated Josh Goldstein upfront because he showed he liked Shannon St. Clair and then immediately went after Aimee when she showed up at the villa.

When he tossed his hat to Shannon in a game and then kissed Aimee, it looked like Josh was leaving.

Shannon kept him and they have been together ever since.

Fans also don’t trust Shannon, although she has been the source of great drama in the villa between other Islanders.

There is one thing that should almost surely keep Shannon and Josh on the island after the fan votes.

Experienced Love Island USA fans want to see Shannon and Josh when Casa Amor arrives this season. That will be some serious drama, and they are a perfect fit for it.

5. Aimee and Wes

Aimee and Wes on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Aimee Flores and Wes Harmison just coupled up.

Fans seem to like Wes and most on social media seem happy she chose him over Isaiah.

Aimee has struggled lately, and while Cashay’s fans were against her in the last two love triangles with Isaiah and Wes, seeing Cashay back out and leave Wes to Aimee goes a long way.

Aimee and Wes are almost surely safe for now.

4. Kyra and Will

Kyra and Will on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada have been together since Will entered the villa.

They have been one of the most boring couples since that time, and they seem comfortable with each other.

That is poison to many fans, who want to see drama and controversy exploding on Love Island.

People vote for their favorite couples and the lowest vote-getters leave. Do Kyra and Will have enough fans to keep them in the villa?

3. Olivia and Javonny

Olivia and Javonny on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

People love Javonny Vega and that might save him.

However, does he have enough fans to keep the apathetic fans from voting them out because Olivia Kaiser and Javonny don’t really have that big connection that other couples have?

Olivia seemed ready to leave Javonny the second she saw Slade Parker enter the villa. Slade self-eliminated and Olivia went back to Javonny.

The problem is she seems to just see him as a friend. Viewers want love connections or controversy, and this couple has neither.

2. Trina and Cinco

Trina and Cinco on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

If it wasn’t for this last coupling, Trina Njoroge and Cinco Holland would most likely be the first couple voted off by fans.

Cashay has a lot of fans this season and when Trina went behind her back and Cinco strung her along, it made them the season’s first villains.

However, there are two things that could keep them hanging on.

The first is that Cashay and Cinco seem to be talking again, and she has seemed to have moved on. Maybe Love Island USA fans have moved on as well.

The second thing is that Florita and Jeremy have eclipsed them as the villa’s most hated couple.

1. Florita and Jeremy

Florita and Jeremy on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

The couple that fans have grown to hate the most is Florita Diaz and Jeremy Hershberg.

Most fans thought Jeremy was a player after he left Trina to pursue Aimee. However, when he left Aimee and went after Florita, despite knowing how much Korey liked her, fans turned on him quickly.

Florita, for her part, led Korey on, and even in her speech when she chose Jeremy, she made comments that described Korey and not Jeremy.

The previews for tonight’s episode also show she might be trying to play Korey again, which will rub most fans the wrong way.

If there is one couple that almost surely will depart the villa thanks to the fans, it is Florita and Jeremy.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.