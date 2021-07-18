Slade Parker on Love Island USA: Who is the new cast member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Slade Parker on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Slade Parker is one of two new guys showing up next on Love Island USA, and he’s set to arrive on Sunday night and get a date with one of the lucky women.

With the re-coupling shaking things up, and at least one woman not happy with who chose her, this could be a chance for fans to help out with the fan voting.

The fans will get to vote on who the two new guys get to go on a date with.

Who is Slade Parker on Love Island?

Slade is a 27-year-old business owner who lives in Rome, Georgia.

He owns a printing and advertising business. While he has an Instagram account, there is almost nothing to learn about him there. However, he does have a LinkedIn account.

According to that site, his business is called Parker Printing Inc. and he has owned it for over seven years.

It also reveals he is a graduate of the University of West Georgia, with a degree in biology and biological sciences, where he studied with the intent of entering the healthcare industry.

How can you follow Slade Parker on Instagram?

You can follow Slade Parker on Instagram at @slaaader.

However, you won’t find much of anything about him on the social media site, as he only has five posts.

Four of the posts include him shirtless.

The only one with a shirt had the tagline “fresh start,” making it sound like he might have deleted past posts and was starting over. That post was from May 2021.

Slade has over 4,000 Instagram followers, which isn’t bad for someone with only five posts. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Slade find love with on Love Island USA?

Slade said he finds Olivia attractive, which might mean bad things for Javonny.

So, who will Slade hook up with first? Tune in this week to see who he ends up with after fans vote on his first date.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.