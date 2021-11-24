6 of the best Kardashian-Jenner couples ranked — and if they’re still together

The Kardashians all have multiple memorable exes and relationships. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans don’t always agree with who the Kardashians bring into their inner circle. For 20 seasons, the famous bunch spent several years showing off various relationships.

However, many of them ended as the cameras kept rolling. Additionally, some pairings resulted in strong friendships post-breakup.

Although not all Kar-Jenners have had luck finding their romantic soulmates, their supporters celebrate certain exes and current partners.

Here are the most popular Kardashian-Jenner couples, ranked.

6. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner was married twice in her life. In 1978, she and Robert Kardashian tied the knot and stayed together for 13 years. Once they divorced, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner got hitched in 1991. However, neither marriage worked out, and, in 2014, she started dating Corey Gamble.

Although many of Kris’s loved ones, including her children, made Gamble earn their trust, the couple has remained strong since they became official. Even though they’re not married yet, Kris and Corey often travel together, and she doesn’t think their relationship needs a legal title, and many Reddit fans agree.

“You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well,” she told Ellen Degeneres about marriage. “So, I don’t know. You never know.”

According to Life & Style, Kris said Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s 38-year commitment to each other inspired her decision not to marry Gamble. Before her engagement to Travis Barker, she also said Kourtney Kardashian’s stance on marriage also influenced her. Nonetheless, Gamble doesn’t seem to mind, as he recently celebrated his girlfriend on her 66th birthday.

5. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Perhaps one of the most controversial Kar-Jenner relationships is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s.

Although their relationship seemingly went well when they first started dating in 2016, they went through a rough patch after Thompson cheated on Khloe before their daughter True’s birth.

However, they remained together for almost a year until the NBA star kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. After they broke up for the second time, they reconnected during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Unfortunately, Thompson reportedly spent time with other women while the couple worked on their relationship.

Whether they’re on or off, several fans have appreciated Khloe’s friendship with her ex. During the final season of KUWTK, the pair had multiple adventures, including their hunt for aliens. However, since their June 2021 split, the couple reportedly put romance aside and focused on the familial bond.

“They will continue to do things with mutual friends and as a family with True,” a source shared with E! News. “Nothing has changed with their relationship. They have a strong friendship and love for one another because of True.”

4. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

While many fans don’t know much about Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Devin Booker, the couple has been together for quite some time. In June 2021, they celebrated their first anniversary with multiple affectionate social media posts.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first started dating in July 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide, ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Earlier this year, Kendall said that her boyfriend respects her need for an intimate relationship. However, she doesn’t mind sharing moments from their romance from time to time.

“What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship,” a source told PEOPLE of the couple. “They’re exclusive, and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”

“And her family thinks he is great,” they added. “He was even invited to Kim [Kardashian]’s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti.”

Although they’re still going strong, Kendall and Booker won’t appear on the Kardashians’ new Hulu show due to her strict “no boyfriends” policy.

3. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner started dating Travis Scott when she was 20, and he was around 26. During their relationship, the couple bonded forever after welcoming their daughter, Stormi Webster.

However, in 2019, they shocked their fans when they decided to end their two-year relationship. While discussing the split on Twitter, Jenner shared that the pair were still close friends and wanted to do what was best for their daughter.

Pic credit: @KylieJenner/Twitter

“Travis and I are on great terms, and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Jenner, our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

During their break, Kylie and the Antidote singer continued attending events together as a unit. In 2021, they appeared to be getting closer and reportedly started seeing each other outside of Stormi.

Although they stopped defining the relationship, the couple’s upcoming second baby allegedly solidified their connection. However, two years after their breakup, Kylie and Scott refuse to confirm the status of their romance.

“I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship; they just don’t put a label on it,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They’ve been like this for years. Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship; it’s the way it’s always been.”

2. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick was on full display during the early seasons of KUWTK. In the beginning, the Talentless founder desperately wanted to marry the Poosh founder.

However, she refused his proposal several times and blamed his substance misuse and infidelity as reasons not to marry him. Finally, after almost a decade together and three children, the couple parted ways in 2015.

Due to their kids, Kourtney and Scott never got a clean break. Even though they haven’t dated in over five years, some fans still want the pair back together. But, many of them enjoy seeing the exes’ friendship and the co-parenting relationship they’ve developed over the years.

Pic Credit: @vrindar8/Reddit

“Scott and Kourtney are the relationship we’ve seen the most of, for better and worse,” a Reddit user said. “The two of them together create a humorous dynamic when you mix Kourtney’s dry sarcastic unapologetically b***hy sense of humor with Scott’s funny overreactions and one-liners. But their actual romantic relationship is toxic as hell.”

1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, or “Kimye,” is the couple that some Kar-Jenner fans enjoy the most.

Although they’ve had several controversial moments since getting together in 2012, the pair seemed to be a perfect match.

However, after multiple reports, Kim filed for divorce from West, citing “irreconcilable differences.” But, they’ve left hints that they could get back together. In summer 2021, Kim wore a wedding dress on stage during West’s listening party for Donda.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have attended many events together over the years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Despite their willingness to try dating, neither members of Kimye seemingly want the marriage to end. In November 2021, West shared on Drink Champs that he wishes she would cancel the divorce.

Additionally, Kim said she considers her relationship with the rapper as her only real “marriage.” Before West, the SKIMS founder married Damon Thomas in 1999 and Kris Humphries in 2011.

“My marriage with Kanye … was, is, so real,” she said at the KUWTK reunion. “That, to me, was like my first real marriage.”

Fans will see the current Kar-Jenner relationships unfold when they launch their Hulu show in 2022.