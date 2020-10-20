Here’s the insane way Kim Kardashian plans to celebrate 40th birthday with Kanye West and 30 of her ‘closest friends’

Kim Kardashian is preparing to celebrate her 40th birthday in the luxurious way KUWTK fans have come to expect.

The reality TV star, socialite, and businesswoman is planning to party it up along with 30 others, including “friends and family.”

Of course, that includes Kim’s husband and United States presidential candidate, Kanye West, who is also part of the guest list, with the big birthday bash set to take place at a secret location.

Kim Kardashian celebrating 40th birthday with special trip

Believe it or not, Wednesday, October 21, will mark Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, and she has decided to throw her own surprise party.

According to The Sun, Kim has rented a luxury private island (possibly in the Caribbean) and will bring along hubby Kanye West, family, and close friends in her group of 30 people.

However, only Kim knows which island they’re heading to, making it a surprise for the rest of the guests boarding the private plane for the trip.

A source indicated, “All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week.”

To help make sure things stay safe, all of the guests have been tested for COVID-19 once already, and they will get tested again over the coming weekend, the source also revealed.

Just a day ahead of her big day, Kim posted an Instagram photo showing off her family including sisters Kourtney and Khloe, as well as mom Kris Jenner. They’re all expected to be a part of the trip, along with Kim’s close friend, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, among others.

Commenters were quick to point out the absence of one family member in Kim’s recent post. As seen in the Instagram screenshot below, Kylie Jenner is not part of the group shot. However, The Sun’s source mentioned Kylie is part of Kim’s birthday trip.

It’s still unknown if Kim will bring along her children to enjoy the island getaway/birthday celebration.

As far as speculation for where Kim’s 40th birthday party trip is, Page Six gave some of the guesses for possible destinations. They included Bora Bora, the Caribbean, Kamalame Cay in the Bahamas, or Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

Kim, KUWTK up for awards ahead of final season

While Kim will be off celebrating her birthday soon, she’s also up for a few People’s Choice Awards in mid-November. One of those is Social Celebrity of 2020, where she’ll be up against stars including Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and LeBron James.

Kim is also vying for Style Star of 2020 against seven other individuals, including Lil Nas X, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and her half-sister Kendall. Of course, Kim’s also up for Top Reality TV Star, and once again going against family, with Khloe amongst the nominees.

Kim’s long-running reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is also nominated for The Reality Show of 2020. Other nominees include 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Below Deck Mediterranean.

However, the series that helped establish the Kardashians and Jenners as pop culture icons is set to end its run. It was revealed the show is calling it quits in 2021 after Season 20. Most likely, the Kardashian-Jenner cast members will continue their various ventures in modeling and the business world.

Nonetheless, many of Kim Kardashian’s biggest fans will still know where to find her, unless, of course, she’s heading to a private island for her 40th birthday!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently on hiatus on E!