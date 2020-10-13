Is Ali Landry joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast?

Ali Landry has been in talks to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) cast for Season 11, People recently reported.

When Ali appeared on SiriusXM Radio’s Jeff Lewis Live, she revealed that series producers had reached out to her about possibly appearing on the next season of RHOBH.

Landry stated that she has had three or four conversations with the show’s producers who told her “they would let her know [if she has been chosen].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clearly, this star is a top contender for a Housewife position.

While the powers-that-be seem to be interested in her, Landry isn’t sure she returns that feeling. In fact, she is hesitant to join the show. RHOBH has been stacked with drama the past two seasons, proving that starring on the reality TV series isn’t for an emotional weakling.

“In my heart, I honestly don’t know. I don’t know if it’s for me,” Ali explained.

“We’ll see. I’m surrendering to the whole experience, no plans no expectations.”

Read More Garcelle Beauvais confirms return to RHOBH despite Denise Richards’ exit

Ali is an American actress who got her big break starring in the Doritos commercial that aired during the 1998 Super Bowl, states IMDB.

In addition, RHOBH would not be her first time appearing on a series.

The former Miss USA also starred in the the small screen show Eve as Rita Lefleur and in Pensacola: Wings of Gold as Teri.

Her most prominent film credits include Repli-Kate, Me Again, Outta Time, and Little Boy.

Who would Ali align with on RHOBH?

Ali revealed that she is currently close friends with Kyle Richards and already-confirmed Season 11 cast member Garcelle Beauvais.

She admitted that it is hard to see these two women not getting along. In fact, if she does join the show, repairing the relationship between the two would be one of her goals.

“It’s killing me that they’re in a fight,” Ali lamented.

“They genuinely do like each other, Kyle and Garcelle. I adore them both. I feel it’s a big misunderstanding, and we need to start from scratch.”

Lewis pointed out that it would be nice for Garcelle to have someone there for her since Denise Richards won’t be returning to the show.

Who else is in talks for the RHOBH part?

Now that Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp have left RHOBH and Sutton Stracke was only offered a friend position for next season, Bravo has plenty of slots to fill.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner talked about wanting spots on the reality TV series during an interview with Andy Cohen earlier this year.

Also, Crystal Kung Minkoff is a strong RHOBH contender. She is the wife of Disney director and animator Rob Minkoff and founder of RealCoco, a company specializing in coconut water, coffee creamer, and chips.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.