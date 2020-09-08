Kim Kardashian announces Keeping Up With The Kardashians is canceled after 14 years, 20 seasons

Kim Kardashian West has announced Keeping Up With The Kardashians is canceled after 14 years and 20 Seasons.

It is the end of an era. The reality TV show that thrust Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick into the spotlight is coming to an end.

Kim was first to break the news on social media, with other family members immediately following the same protocol. It should come as no surprise to fans that it was the famous family’s choice to end their reality TV show.

Seriously, there is no way E! would ax KUWTK. The show is a cash cow for the network.

What did the statement say?

The message begins with the family sharing that it was a hard decision for them to make.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” read part of the statement.

The famous family thanked Ryan Seacrest, E! network, and thousands of others who made the show possible each season.

Although the group message ended with the news the final season would air in 2020, Kim had an extra special note to fans.

“Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are, and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” the KKW Beauty founder shared.

The writing was on the wall

KUWTK ending is certainly sad news for fans, but the writing was on the wall. Last season one of the most significant storylines was Kourtney wanting to take a step back from filming.

Kim and Khloe claimed they were the ones picking up the slack and essentially carrying the show. Scott did his part too. However, it was easy to see the show has changed, and the family has become quite busy with other projects.

Rob has not been on the show in years, while Kendall and Kylie rarely film. When Kourtney took a step back from filming the show, Kim, Khloe, Kris, and Scott were the only ones left.

The famous family has many irons in the fire, and something had to give. Plus, Kourtney, Kim, Rob, Kylie, and Khloe all have their own little families to focus on these days.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 18 returns Thursday, September 17, at 8/7c on E!