KUWTK: Kourtney and Kim take the kids to the Armenian Genodice Memorial and makes up after a nasty fight

Last night’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians showed the aftermath of a volatile fight between Kourtney and Kim.

This has since led to a shocking decision by the oldest Kardashian sister to quit the family show.

The final part of the nasty blow-by-blow played out in last night’s episode and left Kim with several scratches and cuts on her body.

Kourtney later expressed regret at getting physical with her sister

“I’m definitely disappointed in myself. I don’t think my response was matching up with what her exact comment was,” Kourtney admits to the KUWTK cameras.

“Being violent isn’t the answer, but that was just a build-up of the years and months of everything.”

The mom-of-three also shared with family friends, Malika and Khadija, that she overreacted and her anger was misdirected.

“I feel like I’m almost more mad at Khloe than I am at Kim because I expect it from Kim, but Khloe takes everyone’s side other than mine.”

Also adding in a confessional, Kourtney said, “Maybe Khloe’s going through a hard time, and just not happy in her own life, and feels this need to have this attitude every day.”

Kourtney and Khloe were not able to hash out their issues, but Kim and Kourtney had a sit-down away from the KUWTK cameras.

The two were able to clear the air and put aside their differences — at least for the baptismal trip to Armenia that they had already planned with their kids before the dramatic showdown played out.

Kim and Kourtney visit Armenia

Kim and Kourtney took their kids to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex Tsitsernakaberd, which is a sacred place to honor the over one million people murdered during and after World War I.

During the trip, the 40-year-old once again aired her discomfort with both the Paparazzi and being a celebrity.

However, Kim had a mission in mind during the trip — to get the Armenian Genocide recognized by the United States — so she did not allow Kourtney’s attitude to get in the way of business and the sisters pushed on.

The kids learned about the history of Armenia and were later baptized at the oldest church in the world, as were Kim and Kourtney.

The sisters returned home to hash things out once again, with Khadijah and Malika acting as mediators.

We got a glimpse into the conversation between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, but the rest of it will play out in next week’s episode.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7 central on E!