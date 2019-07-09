KUWTK Season 17 preview: A tearful Kourtney ‘analyzes’ her life

We’re fresh off the ride that was season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but E! has to keep us interested somehow. So, they’ve already released a clip (or klip?) of Kourtney crying over her 40th birthday in the upcoming Season 17.

In the clip E! rolled out, Kourtney and Khloe have a heart-to-heart about the eldest Kardashian sister hitting the big 4-0 and all of the anxiety she has about it.

Although Kourtney says she’s done a lot, she also states that she feels like she should have been doing more, and breaks down in tears over a salad while poolside with younger sis, Khloe.

Khloe tells her older sister to do whatever she wants that makes her feel happy and to stop thinking that she should be worrying about more important things over having fun.

She also tells her big sister that she should prioritize her happiness over anything else, and that’s all that should matter for everyone in her life. And for all the flack the Kardashians get for being shallow, these are pretty wise words from Khloe.

Although there isn’t a set premiere date, E! has revealed the show will continue at its regular air time of Sundays 9/8c on their network.