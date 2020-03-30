Did Kourtney Kardashian quit KUWTK?

The rumors are true, Kourtney Kardashian has officially quit Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

At least that’s what the signs are pointing to, and the oldest Kardashian sister confirmed the news on Twitter.

After an explosive premiere episode, which included a knock-down, drag-out fight between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, one viewer suggested that the mom of three quit the show.

This was the sentiment by many viewers after seeing the episode, so this wasn’t surprising.

Kourtney’s response was telling however

The reality star’s Instagram post before the show’s episode aired on Thursday night is another clue that the mom-of-three is done.

She posted a photo from a KUWTK confessional along with a post with reads in part,

“I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!”

Additionally, in a recent interview on E! with Jason Kennedy for In The Room, the eldest Kardashian sister reflected on the current chapter in her life.

The 40-year-old admitted to Jason that this is indeed a “new season in her life,” noting that she has made some shifts to focus more on her family, which she says is her “first priority.”

“I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working,” Kourtney said. “I’ve always done both, obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more. And so I’ve really shifted my focus.”

She added, “I was feeling just really unhappy; I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change.”

This ‘change’ involves stepping away from the reality tv cameras

Kourtney’s desire to quit KUWTK has been a topic of conversation for the past two seasons and was the catalyst for the epic fight between her and Kim in the first episode.

Tensions have been rising between Kourtney and her sisters since season 17, and it all came to a head in the season 18 premiere.

Kim noted that the work ethic between her and Khloe is different than that of Kendall Jenner and Kourtney.

This caused an angry outburst from both Kourtney and Jenner.

However, it was Kourtney who took it to a physical level by throwing a bottle at Kim, turning the argument into a full-blown fight.

We only saw the first part of the brawl, which ended with Kim slapping Kourtney in retaliation.

We will get to see how this fight plays out when episode two of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday night on E!