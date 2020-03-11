Kourtney Kardashian is returning to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, despite threats to quit the show

Kourtney Kardashian is returning to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, despite threats to quite the family show. Last season on the E! reality TV show featured Kourtney demanding more privacy when it came to filming the series.

The oldest Kardashian sibling wanted specific boundaries allowing her to keep her personal life private, as well as enable Kourtney to film less. Kourt’s desire to not shoot KUWTK caused a feud with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian.

Kim and Khloe had to pick up the slack when Kourtney refused to film the show. They felt the bulk of creating content for the family’s show was falling on them. The drama escalated with Kim threatening to fire Kourt, who was more than happy to quit.

Kourt takes a step back

Months before the family drama played out on screen, Kourtney revealed she was stepping back from filming the series. Last November, Kourt admitted she was pretty much done with KUWTK.

The Poosh founder explained that she wanted to spend more time as a mom to Reign, Penelope, and Mason. She also indicated that fans would see on screen how Kourtney’s decision impacts the rest of the famous family in the upcoming season.

Kourtney spent years letting the good, the bad, and the ugly of her personal life play out on camera. Can anyone really fault her for wanting to take some time away from reality television?

Kourtney returns to E! show

The trailer for Season 18 features plenty of clips of Kourtney. She and Kim have several fights, with one of them getting physical. Kim recently told Ellen DeGeneres that although things are okay with her and Kourt now, fans will witness a lot of drama between them in the new season.

Kourtney is living life on her terms, and that includes filming the family series. She told Health magazine that she has cut down her time on the show significantly.

“I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work. My sisters don’t like when I say ‘setting boundaries,’ but it’s more about a schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness,” she explained to the magazine.

Kourtney Kardashian is not saying goodbye to reality TV, but fans should not expect her to be on screen that much. It sounds like she will make occasional appearances like Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8/7c on E!