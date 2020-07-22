Kim Kardashian West breaks silence after Kanye West’s angry Twitter rants, confirms bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian West is finally breaking her silence after seeing husband Kanye West unravel on social media over the past few days.

The rapper, who is allegedly now in Wyoming, shared his desire to run for the US presidency a few weeks ago.

Many people did not take him seriously at first, but after he held his first presidential rally in South Carolina the world realized that he wasn’t joking.

Unfortunately, he got more attention for the things he said about his personal life than for his presidential plans.

During the event, Kanye West told the crowd that he and wife Kim considered aborting their first child, North West.

Kanye’s controversial tweet and delete

After the rally, Kanye took to Twitter and told the world that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were trying to have him locked up.

In another tweet, he said that his life was a reflection of the movie Get Out.

And after several more tweets–which have now been deleted– friends and fans of the rapper shared their concern about his mental health.

Throughout all the drama Kim Kardashian has remained quiet, but now she’s finally speaking out!

Kim Kardashian confirms that Kanye is Bipolar

The mom-of-four took to Instagram today and shared a lengthy note about her husband and confirmed that he has a mental illness.

She says, “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder.”

She added, “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home, because I’m very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

In the post, the beauty maven also addressed critics. However, Kim explained that once the individual is not a minor “The family is powerless.”

She continued her 3-part message saying that her husband is a brilliant but complicated person who is going through a myriad of things including, “The painful loss of his mother.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also seemed to addressed persons who have mocked Kanye’s desire to run for president.

She says, “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.”

In the final part of her post, the brunette beauty writes, “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issues of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.”

Kim Kardashian also asked her fans and the media to exercise empathy for Kanye West and her family as they work to get through this issue.

