Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged — Here’s everything we know

KUTWK star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 band member Travis Barker are officially an engaged couple. Here’s how Travis popped the question. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged after less than a year of dating.

Kourtney revealed the news that Travis proposed to her on Sunday night.

She took to social media to share the special moment with her fans. The pictures show Kourtney and Travis posing on the beach inside a large heart made out of roses.

Kourtney wore a dazzling black dress while Travis wore a white and black striped shirt and dark pants.

The pair were surrounded by an array of lit candles as Travis wrapped his arms around Kourtney’s hips.

She simply captioned the post, “forever,” and tagged Travis.

According to TMZ, the proposal took place at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

He took her out to the beach which was set up like in the pictures and reportedly completely caught her off guard with his proposal.

Travis and Kourtney’s family celebrate their engagement

While Kourtney’s post was a bit ambiguous and she didn’t show off a ring, their family members helped to confirm the big news.

Kourtney’s family poured into the comments section of her post to share their support. Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented five red heart emojis while her mother, Kris Jenner, wrote three hear-eyes emojis.

However, the most telling comment was Kim Kardashian’s. She posted three ring emojis, confirming the engagement.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Additionally, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker also revealed the engagement and even showed off a picture of the ring.

She took to her Instagram story to post the couple’s celebratory engagement dinner.

In the picture, Travis kisses Kourtney on the cheek as she shows off her huge oval rock.

“So happy for you guys,” Alabama wrote along with the pic. “Love you both,” while tagging both Kourtney and her father Travis.

Travis and Kourtney’s relationship timeline

Travis and Kourtney don’t have a very long relationship timeline considering they’ve only been dating for nine months.

Their relationship was confirmed in January 2021.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Fans saw that their relationship was filled with passion right from the start. Travis wasn’t afraid to share his feelings for Kourtney on social media, professing his love for her two months into their relationship.

Just three months into their relationship, Kourtney had posted that Travis got a tattoo of her name.

Just weeks after that, Kourtney posted that infamous steamy desert pic of her and Travis smooching.

The pair previously sparked engagement rumors during a trip to Las Vegas in July.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that a source close to the family confirmed that Travis got down on one knee there.

Fans grew especially curious when Kourtney made a post writing, “What happens in Vegas.”

However, it’s now apparent those engagement rumors were a false alarm, but they weren’t that far off.

Their California beachfront engagement happened just 14 weeks later and it has been reported that cameras were rolling so be prepared to see it all go down when the Kardashians debut their new show on Hulu.