Travis Barker shares ‘I love you’ note from Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker shared a love note, apparently written by girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, proving that the couple has gotten serious in their romance.

The note was simple, saying only “I love you” with a black heart. Travis didn’t disclose who wrote the note, but it makes sense that it came from his newest love interest.

The note’s handwriting matches Kourtney’s

The handwriting in the note matches the handwriting in another note that Kourtney wrote for Travis last month. In the previous note, Kourtney wrote, “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely” and was signed, “Love, Kourtney” with a similar black heart.

The newest note likely means that the couple has taken their relationship to the next level. Kourtney and Travis first went public with their romance last month in the form of an Instagram post.

In the post, Kourtney shared an up-close pic of the couple’s hands intertwined with no caption. Although their romantic relationship is new, their friendship isn’t.

The duo has known each other for years and have been neighbors and maintained a platonic relationship. Travis has even made a few appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick might still have feelings for her

Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick has made it clear that when it comes to his love interests, he is upfront about letting them know that he still prioritizes Kourtney’s wellbeing and that it’s a package deal that includes the former couple’s three kids.

It’s speculated that Scott even ended his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie because of Kourtney. Scott said that Sofia gave him an ultimatum after he spent more time with Kourtney than with her when she said, “You have to choose me or Kourtney.”

In the season premiere of KUWTK, Scott and Kourtney sat down to talk about having relationships despite the “baggage” they both bring. Scott and Kourtney share three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick.

Travis is twice divorced, most recently from ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Their marriage was documented in their own short-lived reality show called Meet the Barkers that lasted only two seasons.

The former couple shares two children together, daughter Alabama and son Landon. The 45-year-old rocker has been the drummer for the rock band Blink-182 since the early 90s and has branched off into other solo projects in recent years.

Travis and Kourtney knew each other for years before making their relationship romantic

Travis and Kourtney’s families are supportive of their romance. The couple has a lot in common, having both lived in Calabasas for years and both kids with their exes, so it was a seamless next step to take their relationship to the next level.

Kourtney’s ex Scott has made it clear that he may still have feelings for the 41-year-old mom of three. Scott told Kourtney in an episode of KUWTK, “I’ll marry you right now.”

The exes were together on and off for nine years before they went their separate ways. Only time will tell if Scott and Kourtney are meant to be together, but for now, she seems to be fully invested in her new rocker beau, Travis.

KUWTK airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on E!