Scott Disick tells Kourtney Kardashian “I’ll marry you right now” in Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer

In the newest trailer for the upcoming 20th and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, 37-year-old Scott Disick makes a shocking statement to his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, telling her, “I’ll marry you right now.”

With Scott currently dating Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney recently making her romance with drummer Travis Barker official, fans are questioning what’s really going on between the longtime parents of three and on-again-off-again couple.

Scott and Kourtney have continued to spark rumors about them getting back together

In an earlier clip, younger sister Kim Kardashian tells Khloé and Kendall that she recently came over to Kourtney’s house to find Scott and Kourtney “asleep together on the couch.”

Kendall asked, “What kind of together, though?”

Kim explained to her sisters that the former couple was close to each other on the couch and that no one else was in the house, including their kids. Kendall asked if they’re hooking up again and says she at least wants them “to try.”

Last year, the two fueled rumors that they reunited romantically with cryptic social media posts of the two spending time together. In a December 2020 post on Instagram, Scott posted a pic of himself with Kourtney and two of their kids, Reign and Penelope, saying, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎”

Kourtney and Scott have a complicated history together

Kourtney and Scott share three children together. Son Mason, daughter Penelope, and youngest son Reign. They met in 2006 and after dating for two years, the two took a break amid rumors that Scott was cheating on Kourtney.

They rekindled their romance in 2009 and shortly after welcomed their first child, Mason. Soon after, Kourtney revealed that Scott had a drinking problem.

Scott’s battles with addiction were often the subject of the KUWTK series as well as news outlets. In 2012, the on-again couple welcomed their second child together, Penelope, affectionately known as “P.” When both of Scott’s parents passed away within months of each other, he again turned to drinking to cope.

Disick continued to struggle with alcoholism and checked himself into rehab in 2014, shortly after the birth of their youngest son, Reign. In 2015, the couple called it quits for good.

Most fans of KUWTK have rooted for Kourtney and Scott’s romance, which was a major storyline for the show. So fans were sad when they split again and moved on to other romantic companions.

Scott dated Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter, model, and celebrity personality Sofia Richie, for nearly three years. Sofia was even featured on an episode of KUWTK when she and Scott vacationed in Iceland along with his then-ex Kourtney and their three kids.

After calling it quits with Scott, Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima, a model who is fourteen years younger than her. They lasted about a year on and off before ending their relationship in 2018.

As of 2020, Scott had again checked himself into rehab, citing “past traumas” as the reason.

KUWTK is scheduled to resume its final season on March 18 on E!