Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick back together after Sofia Richie split?

Reconciliation rumors are heating up as many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are convinced that something is up with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The on-again, off-again couple may be back together based on their recent social media shares.

Speculation has come during a family trip that the couple has cozied up once again now that Scott Disick has split from former flame Sofia Richie.

With Kourtney also reportedly single, it has plenty of fans wondering if these two are giving love one more shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share a romantic scene

While vacationing with other friends and family during Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday getaway to Tahiti, Kourtney and Scott seemed to be getting along quite well.

The two were seen together in several selfies from the island trip, including one recent image in particular that gained a lot of attention.

The image, shared on Wednesday (October 28), shows the two in a rather romantic-looking photo side-by-side as they stare out into a beautiful sunset across the tropical waters.

“Working on my night moves,” Disick captioned his Instagram image with, which immediately brought in many different comments.

Read More Kim Kardashian denies booing Tristan Thompson at Lakers game

While a lot of people thought it might have been Scott with his 8-year-old daughter enjoying the scenery, fans determined it was actually Kourtney Kardashian.

“Skourt is back ?” a commenter said on the IG photo, asking the biggest question of them all.

“Omg I’m so ready for this,” another commenter said, while others asked for Kourtney to give “confirmation” of the relationship. So far, none has been given, though.

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship history

The sunset image above was one of a few that showed Kourtney and Scott appearing to be enjoying one another’s company during the recent trip.

In a photo series posted on Kourtney K’s Instagram captioned “selfie selfie,” the former couple is seen enjoying a bike ride together.

Both appear to be in good spirits in the images which came from the recently-criticized Kim K birthday trip.

View this post on Instagram selfie selfie A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 28, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

The above photo, also from Wednesday, had other commenters approving of the two rekindling their relationship.

“Imagine them back together,” one person commented.

“I ship this sooooo harddd kort,” another person said.

An ET Online report also mentions Scott D. posting flirty comments on various IG posts that Kourtney K has shared over the past several days or weeks.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were previously together for nearly a decade, first meeting at a friend’s house party in Mexico, and then dating from 2006 through 2015.

The couple has three kids together- Mason Dash, 10, Penelope Scotland, 8, and Reign Aston, 5.

Disick, who has had known issues with alcohol and drug use, began dating model Sofia Richie back in 2017. The couple remained together until just a few months ago, as they reportedly broke up in August.

Based on the fact he’s now single again and got to spend quality time with the mother of his children, things may be back on with Kourt.

Kourtney and Scott’s on and off relationship has often been amongst the storylines on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. With the show heading into its 20th and final season, fans are hoping to see things end on a positive note for the couple.

Keeping up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!