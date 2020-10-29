Kim Kardashian’s lavish $1 million island birthday angers KUWTK critics

Kim Kardashian’s lavish $1 million island birthday has angered Keeping Up With the Kardashian critics who are once again calling out the famous family.

It is a milestone birthday for Kim K, and she wasn’t going to let a little thing like the coronavirus pandemic keep her from celebrating in style.

The KKW Beauty mogul was not shy regarding the lengths she went to, so her family and friends could celebrate Kim turning the big 40.

Flaunting her private island get-away

The television personality has flooded social media with pictures of the vacation. Kim let her followers know she took all the right precautions to ensure her family and friends were safe, even asking attendees to pass COVID-19 tests and to quarantine before the big trip.

She rented out an entire island so the Kardashian clan and friends could forget the world is in crisis.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach, and so much more,” Kim shared in part of her social media birthday blitz message.

She added fuel to the anger fire with her comment acknowledging her privilege but in an entitled manner that appeared more as a PR move than for real.

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” Kim ended her message.

Out of touch and tone-deaf

Social media is on fire with comments calling out Kim for being out of touch with reality and tone-deaf, especially when so many are struggling with the current health climate.

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realize this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks, not private islands,” blasted one Twitter user.

There were several Twitter users who expressed their happiness over KUWTK being canceled because the family was ridiculous. More called for a boycott of not only show but also KKW Beauty products.

Not all of social media was hating on Kim. Some chose to use her message and words as a chance to mock the reality star who has no concept of reality.

It wasn’t just Kim Kardashian flaunting her lavish 40th birthday party that had fans upset. There were questions regarding the safety precautions Kim and company endured before traveling.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!