Khloe Kardashian hid COVID-19 battle from fans for dramatic KUWTK final season reveal

Khloe Kardashian reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year but never revealed it online to her millions of fans.

Instead, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept the news to herself, saving the reveal for more drama on the popular reality series.

The report of Khloe’s battle with coronavirus arrives ahead as KUWTK heads towards Season 20, the final season for the long-running reality TV show.

Khloe Kardashian reveals COVID-19 battle

A new sneak peek video arrived for KUWTK in which Kim and Kris Jenner are also featured as they worry over Khloe becoming very sick.

“We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not,” Kim K is shown saying during a confessional. “I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick, and that really scares me for her because I can tell that she’s now getting scared, and she’s really nervous about it.”

Kris is also shown on a mobile phone video talking about how she jumped on the phone with every doctor that would take her call in an attempt to get help for Khloe.

Viewers also see Khloe Kardashian appear still sick in bed as she talks about the experience and admits she just found out she has coronavirus.

“I have been in my room, it’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a few days,” a raspy-voiced Khloe says on her video.

Khloe also went on to tell viewers about the types of symptoms she experienced.

“Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache; I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing in my chest would burn … and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly,” Khloe tells everyone in her video.

After reminding viewers that this “s**t is real,” Khloe also gives a message of hope in her video, recorded months ago.

“But we’re all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen, we’re all going to be okay. May God bless us all,” the 36-year-old Kardashian sister says.

Khloe and family celebrated Kim’s milestone birthday

Khloe Kardashian has since recovered from her battle with COVID-19, and if she’s suffering any residual effects, they aren’t immediately visible. Just this week, she joined other family members and close friends who celebrated Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

The group took a plane on an excursion to a private island to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Based on reports, safety precautions were taken as all guests were tested for COVID-19 ahead of leaving for the trip. There were set to be tested once again to ensure no infections amongst the group.

Khloe appears to be enjoying herself and in good health. She recently posted several images of herself on Instagram from the trip. Khloe, wearing a pink bikini and posing in the tropical water, captioned the IG photo series with, “BEST TRIP EVER!! Thank you Keeks 💛”

As mentioned, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians program will officially end after 20 seasons. The show has been a mainstay on TV for 14 years.

It’s expected that the series finale will arrive in 2021, bringing an end to one of the most iconic families in the history of reality TV and pop culture.

Fans will soon be able to watch Khloe’s battle with COVID-19 take place, and her concerned family does what they can to help her while sick.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8/7c on E!