Kardashian family supportive of Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Travis Barker

The Kardashian family approves of Kourtney’s new romance with drummer Travis Barker. Pic credit: E!

Kourtney Kardashian is dating drummer Travis Barker and the rest of the Kardashian family is supportive of the new romance.

Family and friends commented on Kourtney’s post. Longtime friend of the family, Khadijah Haqq McCray commented, “When friends become lovers.” Travis Barker commented on the post with a simple black heart emoji.

A source tells US Weekly that the couple is “taking their time and trying not to move too fast.” The same source says they have a lot in common.

Kourtney and Travis have a lot in common

Both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships. Travis was married to model Shanna Moakler and they share two children together, son Landon, and daughter Alabama. Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign.

Kourtney and Travis’ children used to be close; so close in fact, that Travis has appeared on past episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Travis had a run with reality TV in 2005 with his own reality TV show, Meet the Barkers. Kourtney and Travis also have been neighbors in Calabasas for years.

Their romance was made official on Wednesday, when Kourtney took to Instagram to post a picture of her and Travis’ hands intertwined.

Travis has been commenting on Kourtney’s posts for months

The couple first sparked rumors of their romance when they both posted to Instagram on January 22 from mogul mom Kris Jenner’s pool in Palm Springs. Travis was commenting on Kourtney’s social media posts before they made it official.

On January 16, Barker posted a mermaid emoji on Kardashian’s Instagram post of her walking into the ocean, sparking rumors that the two were already a couple. On February 2, Kourtney posted an Instagram photo of her in a bikini on the beach in Turks & Caicos. Travis commented, “Yesssss,” further fueling rumors that they were an item.

Back in January, People confirmed that the couple was dating and that the Kardashian family approved. There has been no official word from Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, about her new relationship, but sources reveal he’s okay with it.

Before dating Barker, Kourtney dated Scott Disick, the father of her three children, who has been a regular personality on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She was also linked to model Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for just under two years.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus and is scheduled to return for its 20th and final season in 2021.