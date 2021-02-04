How does Scott Disick really feel about Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance?

How does Scott Disick feel about Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend? Pic credit:E!

Kourtney Kardashian is back in the saddle and dating a hot new man, but how does Scott Disick feel about all this?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been separated for several years from the father of her three kids.

Throughout the years, they’ve both dated other people while still managing to remain friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scott is the one that has been turning heads with his most recent relationships — from his breakup with 21-year-old Sophia Richie to his new fling with 18-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

Now, it’s Kourtney who’s taking the spotlight with her romance with rocker Travis Barker.

The real question is, how does Scott feel about his baby mama being off the market?

Scott Disick is okay with Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new relationship has been all over the blogs lately.

Read More Kanye West is upset that marital issues with Kim Kardashian will play out on final season of...

So far, we’ve not heard a peep out of Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

The 37-year-old was in a long term relationship with Kourtney from 2006 to 2015, and we watched the start and end of their union play out on KUWTK.

The former couple share three kids together. Their eldest son Mason is 11-years-old. They also have an 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, and an 8-year-old son, Reign.

Scott and Kourtney have remained friends over the years and are happily co-parenting their kids.

So, how does he feel about the 41-year-old dating Barker?

A source revealed to Us Weekly that “Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while.”

“He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father,” added the source.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a special bond

The insider continued to dish about Scott and Kourtney’s bond.

The source made it clear that the former couple has “An incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between,” and their “history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”

Late last month news broke about Travis and Kourtney’s new romance.

The Blink-182 drummer has been a Kardashian family friend for many years and actually lives in the same Calabasas community as Kourtney.

Furthermore, the duo has actually been friends for a while and has been the source of dating rumors more than once.

In previous instances, the pair denied the allegations, but this time it appears the long-time friends decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season arrives on E! in 2021.