Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dating rumors: Couple may have confirmed romantic relationship with latest photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dating rumors have been circulating for quite some time, but those rumors have mostly been reduced to the two stars being just friends.

Now, recent photos that each of them shared online have brought some serious speculation that they may be more than friends in the new year.

The Blink-182 drummer appears to have been hanging out poolside with Kourtney at her mother’s place in Palm Springs. He’s also been stopping by Kourtney’s social media in recent weeks with some interesting comments, including one that may further prove a romantic relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share similar photos

On Friday, January 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker each posted a photo from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs pool as part of their Instagram Story slides.

Travis’ photo was earlier in the day, while the one that Kourtney posted seemed to arrive a bit later on.

Various websites have reported that it seems this means that the two celebrities were hanging out together poolside during the day.

Check out the speculative photographic evidence below, which seems to point towards the couple spending time at Kris Jenner’s pool.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the two celebrities are also neighbors in the Southern California enclave of Calabasas and that Barker has been leaving comments on some of Kourtney’s other IG posts.

In early January, he left a tulip emoji on a photo Kourtney shared of herself walking into the ocean. On another post where Kourtney shared still images from the movie True Romance, Travis commented, “You’re so cool.”

Travis seemed to leave a romantic comment for Kourtney

The poolside photos above arrived soon after Kourtney Kardashian posted a selfie on Instagram. It featured her striking a pose in her walk-in wardrobe and wishing everyone “sweet dreams.”

Fans and friends left comments, including Travis Barker. The musician left a rose emoji as his comment, which could further suggest there is a romantic connection between the two.

The two have maintained over the years that they are simply friends. That included Travis shutting down rumors they were dating when he appeared at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet event.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends,” Travis told People.

Kourtney and Travis’ relationships, reality TV history

Barker, now 45 years old, has been married twice. That included a nine-month marriage to Melissa Kennedy in 2001, and then his marriage to Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler, which lasted from 2004 through 2008. He had two children with Shanna, Landon Asher Barker and Alabama Luella Barker.

41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian was with Scott Disick from 2006 through 2015. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, they share three children. They include son Mason Dash Disick, daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, and son Reign Aston Disick. Scott has continued to appear on KUWTK and stayed friends with Kourtney.

There had been speculation about Kourtney and Scott possibly getting back together last year, but nothing materialized beyond the rumors.

Like Scott, Travis is also no stranger to being on reality television. He and his previous wife, Shanna Moakler, were featured on Meet the Barkers, which ran on MTV from 2005 through 2006. It didn’t have quite the run that KUWTK has enjoyed, but it probably gave him a good idea of what it’s like to be part of reality TV.

Per E! Online, Travis’ kids are also friends with Kourtney and Scott’s kids. They’ve hung out with Kourtney and her family before, and have also appeared on KUWTK.

The longtime reality TV show is set to end its run this year after 20 seasons, as KUWTK officially filmed their last episode. The cast and crew celebrated the emotional event earlier this month. So it seems unlikely fans will see much from Travis and Kourtney’s rumored romance in the final season unless they’ve kept it secret while filming.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season arrives on E! in 2021.