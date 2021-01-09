KUWTK has filmed the last episode ever, Kim Kardashian was there but Kanye West was not

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has officially wrapped up filming for what will be the final season of the longtime reality TV series.

It brought a bittersweet celebration that included cheers and tears for those involved in making the show so popular over the past 20 seasons.

Kim Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes photos from that final day of filming, as did her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, but noticeably absent from it all was Kim’s husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and family celebrate their final day of filming

On her Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian shared several moments from the family’s celebration. Two of the photos Kim shared (below) featured a drink in hand for one of the family members with comments from Kim.

“It’s a wrap,” Kim wrote over one of the photos along with, “Not on the tears or the drinks tho.”

Kim shared a second photo of her sister Kourtney holding up a glass of champagne with “Officially Sobbing” and “Grateful For Every Single Second” written across the image.

Most likely, plenty of bittersweet memories of KUWTK moments from over the years arrived as the final day of shooting wrapped up.

Kourtney Kardashian shared some last day moments on her IG Story, including her getting her microphone pack for the final day and sharing some moments with one of the crew members.

Khloe Kardashian also shared a few snapshots on her IG Story, including a look at a Beignet Box with some tasty treats, next to a Starbucks coffee. Written all over the cup was “Happy Last Day!”

Per In Touch, after filming concluded, the celebration featured a Beignet truck and drinks along with a fancy table complete with beautiful flowers. Each place setting featured a decorated cookie that resembled one of the cast members to help find their seats.

Kardashians to air final season in 2021

The Kardashians’ reality show originally began its run back in October 2007. It continued on the air for 19 seasons, making it one of the longest-running reality series in history. Many fans were saddened by an announcement in September 2020 saying that Season 20 will be the last one for KUWTK.

Kim announced the final season via her social media, including a post on her official Instagram account.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” part of Kim K’s Instagram post said.

She and the family also went on to thank the “thousands of individuals and businesses” involved in the show, along with their production team at Bunim/Murray and executive producer Ryan Seacrest.

The premiere date has yet to be revealed, but KUWTK is set to air its final season on E! in 2021. There is some hope by many fans that KUWTK spinoffs could arrive after the series ends. That way, fans can still keep up with the Kardashians and Jenners.

Kanye absent from the final day of shooting

For those who have been following recent rumors and media headlines, it may not come as a major shock that Kim’s husband, Kanye West was not part of the last day of shooting or the celebration afterward.

Monsters & Critics previously reported on the speculation that Kim and Kanye are in the process of getting a divorce. While neither Kim nor Kanye has confirmed this, multiple sources have said that a “divorce is imminent.” Another source indicated that Kim is “waiting for the right time” to announce the news publicly.

With the show officially done filming, it could give Kim more time to focus on the divorce and settlement, so it’s possible the big announcement could be coming soon.

It’s also been mentioned by sources that Kanye was spending time away from the Kardashians at his ranch in Wyoming and that he was done dealing with their reality TV lifestyle.

Kim and Kanye have four kids together as they share seven-year-old daughter North, five-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago, and 20-month-old son Pslam.

Fans will have to stay tuned for Season 20 of KUWTK to see if Kimye’s marital woes are part of any of the final season’s episodes.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ final season arrives on E! in 2021.