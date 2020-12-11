The Kardashian-Jenner family snags multi-year deal with Hulu streaming service

We’ll be seeing a lot more of the Kardashians even though Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end.

The famous family might be saying goodbye to their popular E! series, but that doesn’t mean they will be out of the spotlight.

As a matter of fact, they just scored a deal with popular streaming service, Hulu, so they will still be on your TV screens in 2021.

The announcement was made on Thursday, December 10.

The Kardashians are heading to Hulu

The news came only yesterday that the Kardashian-Jenner clan just scored another major deal.

Apparently, we won’t be seeing the last of the famous family when their popular show airs its last season in 2021.

It will mark the show’s 20th and final season for the family who’ve let viewers into their homes and opened up about the good, the bad, and the ugly over the past decade.

While the women have gotten plenty of criticism and backlash over the past few years, they’ve also gained a legion of fans.

And those fans will be happy to learn that they will still get to see the reality TV personalities, even after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends its run on the TV.

Now, viewers will have to move over to Hulu to see the Kardashian-Jenner Klan in action.

E! News reported that the announcement was shared at Disney’s Investor Day.

“Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally,” the company shared. “Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available.”

Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner also shared the exciting news with her Twitter followers.

She wrote in part, “Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star…”

KUWTK is ending in 2021

We won’t see the Kardashians on the popular streaming service until after Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its last season.

In September, the family shocked fans by announcing that the 20th season of the show, which is scheduled to air in 2021, would be their last.

Their statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.”

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in 2021 on E!