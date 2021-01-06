Kim Kardashian divorce announcement coming, KUWTK star ‘waiting for the right time’

Based on various sources, a Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce announcement is expected to happen once the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready.

A source recently mentioned that Kim is “waiting for the right time” to let it be known publicly, but that things are already in progress to end her six-year marriage.

The latest comments from an inside source arrive not long after Monsters & Critics reported about speculation that a “divorce is imminent” for the couple.

Kim Kardashian ‘waiting for right time’

On Tuesday, January 6, a report via In Touch says an insider revealed that Kim Kardashian is “in full-on discussions with her legal team about taking the appropriate steps to move forward with the divorce.”

However, she is simply “waiting for the right time” to make any announcements about a divorce, the source mentioned.

Just a day prior, Page Six and In Touch reported on exclusive comments from multiple sources that point towards divorce for the 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West.

Sources indicated that Kim “wants to move forward” with getting a divorce from her husband and distance herself from Kanye’s antics. It’s also been mentioned by some sources that West is done dealing with the Kardashian family and their reality TV ways.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” one source revealed exclusively to In Touch. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

“Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken,” that same source added.

The rumored divorce comes after it was revealed last month that Kim and Kanye were “spending a lot of time apart” from one another and living separate lives. While Kim is staying in Los Angeles with the children, Kanye is rumored to be spending his time at his Wyoming ranch, away from the Kardashians.

Kim’s marriage to Kanye is her third. The KUWTK star married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, with their marriage lasting about four years. In 2011, Kim married former NBA player Kris Humphries. That lasted for a much shorter time, with Kim filing for divorce 72 days later.

Kim ‘tired of being laughed at’ due to Kanye

Something else a source mentioned is that Kim was trying to make things work out with her husband of over six years but that she’s “tired of being laughed at and getting caught up in the backlash of Kanye’s actions.”

“She’s at the end of her rope,” the insider said with regard to Kim putting up with Kanye. That seems to include his Twitter rant last year and presidential campaign, both of which made headlines for various reasons.

During a campaign rally in July 2020, Kanye revealed that he and Kim had considered getting an abortion in 2012 when Kim was pregnant with their firstborn. Kanye’s revelation to the public allegedly led to Kim being seen crying in her car at a Wendy’s in Wyoming.

The couple had their first child, daughter North, in 2013. Since then, they’ve had three more kids with son Saint born in December 2015, daughter Chicago born in January 2018, and son Psalm born in May 2019. Both Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate pregnancies.

Kanye’s abortion comments came ahead of his rant on Twitter where he suggested he’d been “trying to get divorced” from Kim, and also that she and her mother, Kris Jenner, had been trying to “lock him up.” He also alleged Kim had cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill.

Kanye continued with his aspirations of winning the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t work out in his favor. While he eventually conceded the election, he also left the door open for 2024 when he could run again.

Based on inside sources, Kim said she “didn’t think it was a good idea” for her husband to run for president, with the insider adding, “[Kanye] felt somewhat betrayed” by Kim’s stance on it.

As of this writing, it’s been mentioned that Page Six and In Touch contacted reps for both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, but they hadn’t responded with comments about the divorce speculation.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.