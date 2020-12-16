Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly spending ‘a lot of time apart’ but are focused on raising their kids

Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending “a lot of time apart” amid separation rumors.

A source has confided in E! News about how Kim and Kanye aren’t together much these days.

“Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart,” the source explains. They are “focused on the things that are important to them” which reportedly includes “me time.”

The source reveals that the two currently have very separate lives.

“[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn’t micromanage it or worry about it too much,” adds the insider. “She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is.”

However, even though their marriage has been strained, Kim and Kanye are reportedly “focused” on prioritizing being together for their kids North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Pslam West, 19 months.

“They are still a family and they come together for the kids,” the source adds.

Kim and Kanye’s holiday plans

They will reportedly be spending the holidays together as a family. While the Kardashians can’t host their typical holiday bash, the family plans to do something low-key together as a family.

“They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together,” the source shares of their plans. “It won’t be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together.”

Fans were already clued into the Kardashian’s low-key Christmas upon looking at her 2020 Christmas decorations.

The source hints that the Kardashians will likely be escaping the cold on a vacation at some point during the holidays.

Are Kim and Kanye headed for divorce?

While Kim and Kanye have been very much living separate lives, separate sources close to the family believe that despite how bad their marriage gets, Kim will never file for divorce from Kanye, and visa versa.

“Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” the first source told HollywoodLife. “It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon.”

“Kanye will always worship Kim. He loves her so much,” another source told the outlet. “He doesn’t seem worried about losing Kim. Kim also isn’t planning on leaving Kanye anytime soon.”

Currently, Kim and Kanye’s strategy of avoiding each other is reportedly working, and it is likely that they’ll stick to that strategy as long as they can.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.