Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner revealed that her mother Kris Jenner had canceled their annual Christmas Eve bash due to the raising COVID-19 cases.

One fan asked whether the party would happen this year.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA,” Khloe wrote on Twitter Sunday. “So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Typically hundreds of celebrities attend the event, not to mention all of the staff required to put on the event.

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

In November, Khloe hoped her family would host the event with health regulations and fewer guests.

“I think [the Christmas party] will have to be way smaller obviously,” she tweeted at the time. “And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before … We have to think of what is safest.”

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

Past Kardashian Christmas parties

While Kim and Kourtney have hosted before, Kris is the mastermind behind the tradition and has the most experience hosting it.

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian hosted the epic bash. Many fans suspected that Kourtney hosted it to get in good graces with Kris and her sisters after she threatened to quit KUWTK.

As guests entered her elaborate house, they were greeted with an upside-down Christmas tree hanging from the ceiling and other elaborate Christmas decorations.

Guests were entertained by carolers, a real-life Elf on the Shelf, and a live performance from pop singer Sia.

Kids were able to satiate their sweet tooth at the candy shop, and homemade cookies stand. They also had the opportunity to meet Santa, who allegedly scarred Kim’s child North for life.

In 2018, Kim hosted the annual party and wounded up having a budget of $1.3 million.

The Kardashians previously slammed for COVID-19 violations

Kendall Jenner was slammed for hosting a big Halloween bash for her 25th birthday.

Even though her party was on a rooftop and the guests wore masks, many fans were disappointed in how crowded the party was.

Additionally, videos surfaced on social media and showed Kendall and other guests not wearing their masks at times.

Kim was also recently slammed for having a getaway with her close friends to her private island for her 40th birthday.

Even though she insisted all of her guests get tested and quarantined for two weeks, fans blasted her for being insensitive and tone-deaf for the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!