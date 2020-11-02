Kendall Jenner slammed for ‘irresponsible’ rooftop Halloween party packed with unmasked guests

Kendall Jenner is being slammed for her rooftop Halloween party that was packed with masked guests.

Hot on the heels of fans calling Kim Kardashian tone-deaf and out of touch with reality for her lavish 40th birthday party, Kendall is now under fire for a party that did not look to be adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Halloween bash over the weekend doubled as a 25th birthday party for the model.

It was attended by several celebrities that are also being bashed for attending the event. Photos of Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Kim Kardashian West at the party have been circulating on social media as the outrage at the famous family explodes.

Kendall goes all out to celebrate herself

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kendall’s bash took place at Harriet’s Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

The website claims all guests were required to have a rapid COVID-19 test, with a negative result, done on-site before entering heading up to the rooftop.

Kendall went as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire and encouraged fans to vote as part of her costume. The model was the life of the party as she danced, laughed, and enjoyed a night with those she loves the most.

Fans are not here for another Kardashian/Jenner party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media exploded with fans calling out Kendall for throwing a birthday bash amid a pandemic. Regardless of the alleged precautions taken, there are videos and photos on social media that some people feel proves the party did lack COVID-19 protocol.

There was no social distancing, and guests were not wearing masks.

One video, in imparticular, got fans riled up. Kendall is blowing out candles, as a masked up waiter is holding the cake and trying to move out of the way at the same time.

A Twitter user called it “the scariest thing I saw on Halloween.”

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

Another used balked at the no social media rules as if that would stop people from finding out Kendall threw a massive rooftop party in the middle of a pandemic.

One tweet sounded off on Kendall, calling her “irresponsible” and slamming rich celebrities who don’t care about people dying because of the virus.

Yes, social media is angry at Kendall Jenner for throwing a rooftop Halloween party to celebrate her birthday on November 3. Since all of the backlash erupted, Kendall has turned off her comments on Instagram.

However, fans are flooding her Twitter account with their feelings on her privilege, entitlement, and ignorance. Kendall has certainly lost some fans. She has yet to address the criticism and outrage over her party.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!