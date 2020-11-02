Scott Disick spotted partying with RHOBH star Lisa Rinna’s teenage daughter Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick was spotted partying with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s teenage daughter Amelia Hamlin over the Halloween weekend.

The news of Scott spending time with Amelia comes days after he took some cozy pictures with Kourtney Kardashian sparking reconciliation rumors.

Scott and Kourt enjoyed Kim Kardashian’s lavish 40th birthday party on a private island. The photos could have been misinterpreted.

It is not the first time the former couple has ignited speculation they were back together. Ever since Scott split from Sofia Richie this summer, rumors have been running wild the Scott and Kourtney are testing the relationship waters again.

Is Scott dating Amelia?

Amelia and Scott attended a Halloween bash, which is believed to have been Kendall Jenner’s 25th birthday party on Saturday night. There are a few Twitter reports of at least Scott being at Kendall’s bash.

Scott paid tribute to Jim Carrey’s iconic character Ace Ventura from the hit film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamil’s 19-year-old daughter was decked out in a candy girl outfit.

Amelia was spotted wearing a candy bra, pink shorts, a matching pink bob wig, and white knee-high boots.

Multiple online reports have shared photos of Amelia and Scott walking together during their outing. Neither Scott nor Amelia have posted any pictures on social media of their costumes or the Halloween bash they attended.

Whether Amelia is the latest lady to capture Scott’s eye, that remains to be seen. They could merely be friends who attended a Halloween party together.

Then again, Scott does like the younger ladies, so dating is also a possibility.

Scott keeps his personal life private

Although he has been a fixture on Keeping Up With The Kardashians since day one, Scott has learned over the years to keep his personal life private.

The paparazzi got wind of his relationship with Sofia, which lasted three years, long before Scott publicly acknowledged it.

Sofia did eventually start showing up on his Instagram feed. She also appeared alongside Scott on a couple of episodes of KUWTK and Flip It Like Disick.

When Scott and Sofia split up, neither of them confirmed the relationship was over.

She has since been linked with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton. He has been linked to model Bella Banos and model Megan Blake Irwin.

Scott Disick has sparked relationship rumors with Lisa Rinna’s teenage daughter Amelia Hamlin and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian all in the same week.

Fans love to know who Scott is dating, but the Talentless founder is not all about sharing.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!