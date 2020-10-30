Kim Kardashian gushes over Robert Kardashian hologram from Kanye West — Watch KUWTK stars’ dad ‘come back to life’

Kim Kardashian West gushes over a Robert Kardashian hologram gift from Kanye West.

Yes, the rapper made the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars’ dad come back to life as a present for Kim’s 40th birthday.

The extravaganza that is Kim’s milestone birthday keeps going. Not only did she host a party for close friends and family on a private island, but Kim got to cherish a moment with her father’s image.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kanye is known for going all out when it comes to giving his wife gifts. Remember when he got Kenny G to play for Kim in their living surrounded by roses for Valentine’s Day.

It turns out that was just the beginning of the incredible ideas Kanye had to lavish his wife.

The rapper managed to give Kim the one thing she had been dreaming of for years, her father talking to her.

Kim gushes over Robert Kardashian hologram

Kim used social media to reveal Kanye gave her a hologram of her father, Robert. She gushed over the incredible surprise from heaven.

Read More Here’s why Kim and Kourtney were fighting on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The reality TV star explained it was the most thoughtful gift that filled her with emotion. Kim praised just how lifelike the hologram was and declared she keeps watching it.

It was a present not just for Kim but for her entire family. Kim was left speechless at describing what it meant to hear their father talk to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob.

“Happy birthday, Kimberly. Look at you. You’re 40 and all grown up. You’re beautiful, just like when you were a little girl,” said Robert to his daughter in part of the hologram message.

There is even a shoutout to Kanye in the nearly two and a half minute long video.

The hologram brings more backlash

Kim was already under fire for having and flaunting her extravagant birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Social media has been buzzing with anger calling the famous family “tone deaf” and “out of touch” with reality.

Now the Robert Kardashian hologram and Kim gushing over it is also causing outrage. Not just from faceless trolls either. Some high profile celebrities are calling out the KKW Beauty mogul.

Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, was the first to call out Kim, using the COVID-19 death toll as part of his message.

Another user said Kim’s answer to all the backlash of her party by sharing a hologram of a dead loved one.

Kayne West gave Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday. It was an extravagant gift that meant oh so much to his wife.

However, many people feel it is further proof the famous family is nothing but self-absorbed rich snobs showing off their lifestyle.

What do you think of the gift, too much or thoughtful?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!