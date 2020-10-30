Bethenny Frankel takes aim at Kim Kardashian with funny picture of her private (kitchen) island with Bryn Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel has never been one to hold her tongue, and she’s never been afraid to poke some fun at controversy.

Earlier this year, while being interviewed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bethenny made sure to have Andy confirm that not only had she referred several women for the RHONY cast, but she also advocated to have women of color selected.

Of course, this came on the heels of the announcement that Eboni K. Williams would be joining the cast for the upcoming season.

So it came as no surprise to fans when she recently posted a series of photos to Instagram of her and daughter, Bryn Hoppy, on their kitchen island wearing sunglasses and sipping “margaritas” in a post captioned, “Took the family to my private (kitchen) island…”

Was Bethenny throwing shade at Kim Kardashian?

This is seemingly in reference to Kim Kardashian and her birthday bash where she spent $1 million to rent an entire island for her family and friends to celebrate.

And while it was a milestone birthday for the reality star, many fans called her decision tone-deaf and insensitive considering the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

To rub salt in the wound, Bethenny also used the hashtags #privileged and #thisis50.

And as if Kim’s initial post wasn’t enough, she then doubled down on her decision with some phony humility.

She stated, “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Fans praised Bethenny for her honesty

Some followers attempted to call Bethenny out for her post, saying, “Not sure if this is even any better…some could say you’re #privileged too. Sitting on your marble island in your fancy kitchen. Be careful when trying to shame others…”

But those followers were drowned out by hoards of fans who understood Bethenny’s humor and appreciated her honesty.

“She’s self made and should be proud she can sit [on] her marble counter top. She earned it,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “I see what you did here. And I’m living for it.”

Followers also appreciated how relatable Bethenny was, especially with this post.

“LOL!! Thank you for not rubbing your wealth in our face during this difficult time!!” said one comment.

Bethenny may be bold, and she may even rub some the wrong way, but she’s always willing to speak up and speak out when something is on her mind.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.